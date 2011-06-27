Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class 190E 2.3 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,237
|$1,610
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,422
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$668
