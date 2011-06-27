Estimated values
2001 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$974
|$1,751
|$2,167
|Clean
|$861
|$1,552
|$1,923
|Average
|$636
|$1,155
|$1,435
|Rough
|$411
|$758
|$947
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Protege LX 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,431
|$1,729
|Clean
|$773
|$1,268
|$1,534
|Average
|$571
|$944
|$1,145
|Rough
|$369
|$619
|$756
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Protege MP3 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,059
|$1,780
|$2,167
|Clean
|$937
|$1,578
|$1,923
|Average
|$692
|$1,175
|$1,435
|Rough
|$447
|$771
|$947
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$999
|$1,606
|$1,932
|Clean
|$884
|$1,424
|$1,714
|Average
|$653
|$1,060
|$1,279
|Rough
|$421
|$695
|$844
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Protege ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,883
|$2,319
|Clean
|$947
|$1,669
|$2,058
|Average
|$699
|$1,242
|$1,536
|Rough
|$451
|$815
|$1,014