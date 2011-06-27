Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,772
|$54,881
|$61,026
|Clean
|$46,725
|$52,587
|$58,473
|Average
|$42,632
|$47,999
|$53,366
|Rough
|$38,538
|$43,411
|$48,259
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,170
|$33,132
|$37,116
|Clean
|$27,946
|$31,747
|$35,563
|Average
|$25,498
|$28,977
|$32,457
|Rough
|$23,049
|$26,207
|$29,351
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,998
|$36,331
|$40,688
|Clean
|$30,656
|$34,812
|$38,985
|Average
|$27,970
|$31,775
|$35,580
|Rough
|$25,285
|$28,737
|$32,175
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,927
|$31,912
|$35,917
|Clean
|$26,755
|$30,578
|$34,414
|Average
|$24,411
|$27,910
|$31,408
|Rough
|$22,067
|$25,242
|$28,403
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,263
|$34,850
|$39,462
|Clean
|$28,993
|$33,393
|$37,810
|Average
|$26,453
|$30,480
|$34,508
|Rough
|$23,913
|$27,566
|$31,206