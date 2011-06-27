Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$4,919
|$5,781
|Clean
|$2,983
|$4,382
|$5,149
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,309
|$3,887
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,235
|$2,625
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,603
|$5,024
|$5,810
|Clean
|$3,202
|$4,476
|$5,176
|Average
|$2,402
|$3,380
|$3,907
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,283
|$2,638
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,047
|$7,008
|$8,091
|Clean
|$4,487
|$6,243
|$7,207
|Average
|$3,365
|$4,714
|$5,440
|Rough
|$2,243
|$3,184
|$3,673