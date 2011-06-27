Vehicle overview

In our land of plenty, an abundance of similar choices is a way of life. Buying something as mundane as bottled water can be beguiling and the decision may come down to which bottles have the most eye-catching design. In the automotive world, one can face the same quandary -- witness the 2008 Mercury Milan. A twin of the Ford Fusion midsize sedan, the Milan is a bit fancier inside and out. But is the actual content -- the water, you might say -- any different?

Not really. As expected, the Mercury Milan has the same strengths and weaknesses as its blue oval relative. Along with the Ford, it's based on a larger version of the Mazda 6 platform, so the Milan combines the 6's athleticism with more passenger room than its Japanese cousin. It also boasts the availability of all-wheel drive -- a major advantage for those who live in inclement parts of the country where negotiating slippery roads is a way of life.

Unfortunately, those people will have to live without stability control, as this key safety feature is not offered on the Milan. And although decent performers, neither the base four-cylinder nor the optional V6 can challenge the top rivals in terms of all-out acceleration and refinement.

Overall, we think the 2008 Mercury Milan has the looks, comfort and features to merit consideration from midsize family sedan shoppers. All-star sedans like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry are still better choices -- but they also cost more. When compared to more similarly priced competitors like the Chevy Malibu, Chrysler Sebring, Hyundai Sonata and Saturn Aura, the Milan ranks quite well. And that's something Mercury, despite its rebottled content, can be proud of.