Vehicle overview

With the plethora of midsize family sedans crowding today's marketplace, it's easy to lose sight of less prominent models like the 2009 Mercury Milan. That's unfortunate, because the Milan is pretty good at what it does. It won't wow you with its acceleration or fuel economy, but in most other respects, the Milan is a satisfyingly competent family sedan. And while it's essentially identical to its corporate twin, the Ford Fusion, the Milan's attractive exterior styling sets it apart in this largely lookalike segment.

Predictably, the Milan and Fusion share similar strengths and weaknesses. Like its blue-oval brother, the Milan is based on a stretched version of the outgoing Mazda 6 platform, which enables the midsize Mercury to combine the 6's athleticism with appreciably more passenger room. Unlike many of its competitors, the Milan also offers all-wheel drive on V6-powered models, a significant selling point for shoppers residing in colder climes. And we can no longer criticize Mercury for skimping on stability control -- it's available on every 2009 Milan. The optional Sync multimedia interface, a Ford family exclusive, is another feather in the Milan's cap.

There's only one area where the Milan could really use some improvement, and that's under the hood. Neither the base four-cylinder engine nor the optional V6 make the refined noises we expect to hear in modern family sedans, and they're down on power, too. This would be easier to swallow if there were a payoff in efficiency, but there's not -- the Milan's fuel-economy numbers are middling at best. Otherwise, though, the Milan is quite enjoyable from behind the wheel, featuring above-average handling along with a commendably cushioned ride.

There's no doubt that the 2009 Mercury Milan is a solid all-around midsize sedan. Trouble is, perennial favorites like the Honda Accord and Nissan Altima offer superior four- and six-cylinder engines while matching the Milan in all other respects, save for the Milan's available AWD. However, the Milan is more affordable than those models, and it is fully competitive with similarly priced competitors like the Chevy Malibu, Hyundai Sonata and Saturn Aura. If you don't want to pay top dollar for your next family sedan, the Milan is certainly worth a look.