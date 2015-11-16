Used 2008 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Mercury Milan in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    119,262 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,550

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    140,099 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    154,794 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    98,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    122,129 miles

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    127,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    97,707 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    164,686 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,921

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    69,814 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    85,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,591

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    95,200 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    115,436 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    120,318 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,456

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    130,446 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    141,200 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Milan Premier in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Mercury Milan Premier

    80,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,699

    $2,566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Milan Premier in Black
    used

    2009 Mercury Milan Premier

    101,948 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,399

    $555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Milan Premier in Black
    used

    2009 Mercury Milan Premier

    104,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $303 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 70 listings
Great car
Nancy,11/16/2015
Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I have had this car for 5 yrs now. Loved it! Had a few problems but nothing major. I would definitely consider getting another one if I were able to find a newer version but I think they have discontinued this vehicle.
