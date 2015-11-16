Used 2008 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

2008 Mercury Milan Premier sedan. This Milan is a clean Carfax vehicle with no accident or other damage. This Ford Fusion twin is an excellent value for the money! Built with plenty of features and built to save you money, this Milan has loads of interior room and manages to get 28 mpg freeway! Loaded up with the following: 2.3L engine, automatic transmission, ABS (4-Wheel), CD/MP3 (Multi Disc), rear spoiler, air conditioning, power door locks, side air bags, alloy wheels, cruise control, power seat, anti-theft system, power windows, SYNC, tilt wheel and SO MUCH MORE! This Milan has been inspected by an independent technician, and all maintenance is up to date. As part of the inspection new rear brakes and a new windshield were installed. Please call or text Tony at 480-492-5208 with any questions. We have financing through Banks, Credit Unions, Secondary Finance Lenders to accommodate most credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99 O.A.C. Trades are welcome and extended warranties are available. CALL TONY @ 480-492-5208 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE.....COME SEE US AT 837 WEST MAIN ST, IN MESA JUST OFF OF MAIN AND EXTENSION. Vehicle is NOT Available With A Buy Here Pay Here Finance Option. (154R)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MEHM07Z98R654582

Stock: T4582R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

