Used 2008 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me
- 119,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,550$908 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
2008 Mercury Milan Premier sedan. This Milan is a clean Carfax vehicle with no accident or other damage. This Ford Fusion twin is an excellent value for the money! Built with plenty of features and built to save you money, this Milan has loads of interior room and manages to get 28 mpg freeway! Loaded up with the following: 2.3L engine, automatic transmission, ABS (4-Wheel), CD/MP3 (Multi Disc), rear spoiler, air conditioning, power door locks, side air bags, alloy wheels, cruise control, power seat, anti-theft system, power windows, SYNC, tilt wheel and SO MUCH MORE! This Milan has been inspected by an independent technician, and all maintenance is up to date. As part of the inspection new rear brakes and a new windshield were installed. Please call or text Tony at 480-492-5208 with any questions. We have financing through Banks, Credit Unions, Secondary Finance Lenders to accommodate most credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99 O.A.C. Trades are welcome and extended warranties are available. CALL TONY @ 480-492-5208 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE.....COME SEE US AT 837 WEST MAIN ST, IN MESA JUST OFF OF MAIN AND EXTENSION. Vehicle is NOT Available With A Buy Here Pay Here Finance Option. (154R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07Z98R654582
Stock: T4582R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,099 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Ron Sayer Nissan - Idaho Falls / Idaho
The used 2008 Mercury Milan in IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO is priced to sell. Age shouldn't matter for this car. The 2008 Mercury Milan is loaded with 3.0L DOHC Duratec V6 engine, Keyless entry keypad, Remote keyless entry, Premium cloth bucket seats-inc: 6-way pwr driver w/manual lumbar, seatback map pockets, fold-down front passenger seat and LED tail lamps. It's a 6 cylinder Dark Blue Ink car that makes road trips pleasant again. Buy with peace of mind at Ron Sayer Nissan. All of our vehicles are priced below market value to save you money. The Sale Price is only available for a buyer who obtains an auto loan through our dealership. The cash price will be $500 higher. See a Sales Consultant for details. Click the BuyNow button to buy this car completely online! Experience the 'Amazon-like' check out experience that only Ron Sayer Auto Group can offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07178R613152
Stock: U168505A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 154,794 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM02198R616674
Stock: 4266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Milan Premier, 4D Sedan, Duratec 3.0L V6, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Light Stone w/Leather Front Bucket Seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 30424 miles below market average!2008 Mercury Milan Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08148R622602
Stock: H559328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 122,129 miles
$5,991
AutoNation Ford Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Reverse Sensing System Sirius Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 3.0L Dohc Duratec V6 Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission California Emissions Front License Plate Bracket Standard Paint Wales Mahogany Wood Appearance Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08178R605020
Stock: 8R605020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 127,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
This Milan is located in Elkader. Your hometown dealer, no matter where your hometown may be!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08ZX8R628880
Stock: E3733A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 97,707 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,488
Chuck Nicholson - Millersburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Beige 2008 Mercury Milan Base FWD Duratec 2.3L I4 Come see our massive selection of New and Pre-Owned Trucks! Hundreds of vehicles on the lot! For 70 years and three generations, we here at Chuck Nicholsons strive to treat our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us two miles east of Millersburg on State Route 39! Chuck Nicholsons --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07Z58R658399
Stock: T20143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 164,686 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,921
Bob Swope Ford - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in Dark Blue Ink is a great choice and features: SYNC hands-free system, Duratec 3.0L V6, AM/FM radio, Ambient Lighting, Amenities Package, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Moon & Tune Elite Package, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Reverse Sensing System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener.Complimentary 24-month/24,000 mile maintenance package.Here's an opportunity to buy at wholesale prices.This vehicle is being sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. Mechanical Inspections may or may not have been performed on these vehicles. We are happy to share any available information or condition that we are aware of, either from our inspection or information conveyed by the previous owner. We welcome you to have your personal mechanic inspect any vehicle prior to purchase. A Carfax Report is available on every vehicle for your complete peace of mind! Please call 270-737-1000 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08198R653179
Stock: U20931001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 69,814 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900
Troutwine Auto Sales - Arcanum / Ohio
2008 Mercury Milan Premier, 3.0L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 17' aluminum wheels, power sunroof, rear parking sensors, pin stripe, vent shades, fog lights, rear defrost, keyless entry, side air bags, power driver seat, auto dimming rearview mirror, driver information, am/fm/6-disc cd player, steering wheel radio controls, beige and black leather interior, power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control, tilt wheel, was:$9,500 NOW:$8,900-See this car and others at www.troutwineautosales.com or give us a call at 1-866-521-3963
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08118R633332
Stock: 18038C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2017
- 85,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,591
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. This is one of the most stylish, contemporary Mercury sedans since the first one showed up in 1939, and it just looks right. The Milan accommodates five adults, with more interior room by most measures than some very expensive cars. The interior is inviting and comfortable. This model has extra low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Changer, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, 17 Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Parking Sensors and more. CALL OR TEXT AND ASK FOR BRETT MARTIN 928-710-2376 (CELL PHONE) -OR- ***480-354-5521***(OFFICE PHONE)*** WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE....COME SEE US AT OUR APACHE JUNCTION LOCATED AT 1891 W APACHE TRAIL APACHE JUNCTION AZ (85120) Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (61R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM02188R614768
Stock: C4768R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,200 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
Gregg Young of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Our beautiful **2008**Mercury**Milan**Premier**Sedan**Leather Seats**Alloy Wheels** in Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic is a very nice and luxurious ride! Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 that offers plenty of power while tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team will have you scoring near 26mpg on the highway! This Milan Premier Sedan has an elegant stance and is a sharp-looking vehicle.Open the door of our Premier to find a cabin full of comfort and convenience features including power accessories, climate control, remote keyless entry, and a great sound system. Relax in the leather seats, grip the leather steering wheel with audio controls, and enjoy this ride!The designers at Mercury take your safety as their primary concern. With features such as LATCH, a fleet of airbags, and traction control you'll have peace of mind on your drive. You'll love the way you feel in this sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08158R636184
Stock: L1405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 115,436 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
Prostrollo All American Cadillac - Madison / South Dakota
You can expect a lot from the 2008 Mercury Milan! This car successfully merges safety, style and sophistication into an economical package certain to challenge the competition! Top features include remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07Z38R625868
Stock: F2212R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 120,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,456
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
Red over Black Cloth Economical 4 Cylinder Automatic Air Power Windows Power Locks Alloys Just Traded in! Mechanic Owned! New Tires Brakes Pads and Rotors Very nice clean car ! Check us out and see why we are YOUR source for quality affordable transportation Call Bruce 216-403-4347
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07Z28R602551
Stock: 2551C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,446 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,795
D & H Motors - Gardiner / Maine
Sold and serviced here. Clean Vehicle History Report! Includes: Power Moonroof, Audiophile Sound System, Rear Spoiler, Heated Front Seats, California Emissions. Check out the great standard equipment on this Premier Edition! Request your complimentary Vehicle History Report today. A great value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08Z48R664080
Stock: 8R664080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,200 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
Lakes Area Auto Sales - Alexandria / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07Z18R609152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,699$2,566 Below Market
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
2009 MERCURY MILAN FWD V6 4D SEDAN PREMIER ✅ 80k Miles Only ✅ Runs and drives beautifully ✅ Comes with Leather interior, Sun/ Moonroof, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, CD/DVD, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels , Radio, Ice Cold A/c, Heat and many more ✅ No Problems No issues ✅ 1 Owner Clean CarFax ✅ No Accidents No Damage ✅ Full Carfax report available ✅ Guarantee to Pass Inspection ✅ Fresh Oil, smooth engine, shifts good. ✅ We Service what we sell!! So buy with confidence. ✅30 Days Warranty On Engine and Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08129R608991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,948 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,399$555 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection 2.3L Dohc Duratec I4 Engine Camel W/Medium Dark Parchment Contrast Stitching; Leather Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08Z99R612381
Stock: 9R612381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 104,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$303 Below Market
Livonia Chrysler Jeep - Livonia / Michigan
One Owner Carfax, Duratec 3.0L V6, 17 x 7 14-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7428 miles below market average! Black 2009 Mercury Milan Premier FWD 6-Speed Automatic Duratec 3.0L V6 Thanks for shopping Livonia Chrysler Jeep! We are a Customer First Award for Excellence certified dealership serving Metro Detroit. We use market-based pricing on our pre-owned vehicles. We monitor our pricing on a daily basis to ensure our vehicles are competitively priced for the age, condition, and miles. We’re happy to share the story on this vehicle, including the service history. All of our vehicles are fully serviced and detailed to give you the new car experience without the new car price. Contact us at (734) 525-5000 for additional details on the vehicle or any other quality vehicle in our inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08129R626701
Stock: 1700PT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Milan
- 5(70%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(4%)
