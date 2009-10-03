Used 2006 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me
70 listings
- 180,577 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,450$2,135 Below Market
- 77,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,488$1,654 Below Market
- 206,190 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$1,419 Below Market
- 182,360 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$563 Below Market
- 68,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975
- 106,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 108,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
- 105,326 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 146,526 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,900
- 269,730 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 230,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,813
- 96,563 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
- 187,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 171,651 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Rental Use
$4,750
- 120,150 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,195
- 83,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 104,198 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,626
- 119,798 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Milan
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Milan
123 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.9
Report abuse
Hayley,03/10/2009
Loved interior & exterior at purchase. Too bad it didn't last. The window control panel on the driver's side door pops out each time you close the door. I feel like the car is straining when I accelerate. Then when the car had about 25,000 miles on it, it began to hesitate when I tried to accelerate. It got to the point where the car would not respond when I pushed the gas pedal, it would hesitate and then eventually would go, but when it did it would shoot my RPMs up high. This was dangerous, especially in an intersection. The car was under warranty at the time, and they ended up replacing the coil packs (?). This corrected the problem. I'm not impressed with this car & would not recommend.
