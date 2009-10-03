Used 2006 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee

At CHAPARRAL we are dedicated to exceeding our customers expectations and guaranteeing satisfaction. Speaking of expectations, this 2006 Mercury Milan is sure to go above and beyond! Look at all the options that come standard on this one! Power Door Locks. Power Windows. This one comes with a drivers seat that allows anyone whether you're Tall or Short to be comfortable driving. Tired of the same songs on the radio everyday? You can bring your personal music library with you on the road with this Milan's MP3 player! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Keep Cool...It has A/C! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Got a long road trip planned Cruise Control can help keep your speed under control! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Safety First....Airbags save lives and this one has a Drivers Airbag. The Heated Seats in this Mercury make driving in cold weather more comfortable than ever! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Why reserve lounging only for your home...When you can be as comfortable in your car....It has Leather Seats! Tired of listening to the Radio?? This vehicle also includes a CD player to play your own music. Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe..This on has ABS!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mercury Milan Premier with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MEFM081X6R610264

Stock: P3182-P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

