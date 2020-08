Used 2007 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

Tom Holzer Ford - Farmington Hills / Michigan

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 26624 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 2007 Mercury Milan Premier AWD Dark Amethyst Clearcoat Metallic Duratec 3.0L V6, AWD. 19/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercury Milan Premier with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MEHM02127R621844

Stock: CL1565H

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020