Vehicle overview

Like its Ford Fusion sibling, the 2010 Mercury Milan is a car that blurs the boundaries between a midcycle refresh and a ground-up redesign. Its platform is shared with last year's Milan, which means it's still fundamentally a stretched version of the first-generation Mazda 6. Yet practically everything else is new -- exterior design, interior design, powertrains, you name it. Before you write off the 2010 Milan as a warmed-over version of the previous model, though, we suggest you take one for a test-drive. The old Milan was already a pretty good midsize sedan, and thanks to Mercury's determination to rectify its flaws, the new one's even better.

If you don't believe us, take a look at our criticisms of last year's Milan. For example, we griped that its engines were short on power. Well, the 2010 Milan offers a competitive 175-horsepower four-cylinder base engine and a juiced-up 240-hp version of the familiar 3.0-liter V6. Fuel efficiency also wasn't up to snuff on last year's model, but this time around the Milan boasts class-leading fuel economy in four-cylinder guise. We also groused about the interior, but Mercury has upped the ante with higher-quality materials and a more attractive design. In short, Ford/Mercury did such a good job of addressing our complaints that we're having a hard time finding fault with its mostly new midsizer.

Other changes for 2010 include refreshed exterior and interior styling. We're particularly pleased with the interior makeover. Whereas the previous Milan's cabin felt distinctly dated, the new one compares favorably with rival layouts, featuring an attractive design and improved ergonomics. The 2010 Milan's two clearest shortcomings will likely be lamented only by driving enthusiasts: The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder emits a rather unpleasant racket under hard acceleration, and the new electric power-assist steering system lacks the commendable communicativeness of the previous model's hydraulic setup. Of course, many four-cylinder family sedans are guilty of the same offenses, and that hasn't stopped them from racking up accolades and impressive sales numbers.

The market is overflowing with competent family sedans, but the Milan's well-rounded nature helps set it apart. Aside from its Fusion sibling, no competitor offers the excellent Sync multimedia integration system, and few boast available all-wheel drive. Only the Nissan Altima handles markedly better, and the Milan's ride is more compliant. If you want a sportier version of the Milan, the Fusion Sport has a larger engine and a sport-tuned suspension. Furthermore, if the Milan's styling isn't quite your cup of tea, the Fusion is a virtually identical car with a slightly different look. Don't let the 2010 Mercury Milan's familiar underpinnings deter you -- if you're in the market for a midsize sedan, this one belongs on your short list.