Consumer Rating
(90)
2007 Mercury Milan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique exterior style, premium interior design, quiet highway ride, capable handling, tight construction.
  • Horsepower and acceleration below class average, nearly identical Ford Fusion costs less, can't get stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With stylish sheet metal and engaging driving dynamics, the 2007 Mercury Milan is not your typical Mercury-badged sedan. It is, however, a good value for midsize sedan buyers looking for a roomy car that looks and feels a little different from the rest.

Vehicle overview

In past years, Mercury sedans catered mainly to an older audience that prioritized interior room and cruising comfort over less practical concerns like exterior styling and driver involvement. Introduced for the 2006 model year, the Mercury Milan signaled a change in direction for the brand. Based on a stretched and widened version of the Mazda 6 platform, the midsize Milan is still a roomy car and it's plenty comfortable on the highway. Unlike its forbears, though, the Milan has crisply tailored bodywork that's designed to get it noticed by younger buyers, as well as a moderately sporting demeanor once you get behind the wheel. The engines aren't especially refined or powerful, but the well-tuned suspension and steering make the 2007 Mercury Milan a willing player on back roads.

Like traditional Mercury sedans, though, the Milan is big on value. Its pricing undercuts the big-name imports in the midsize sedan class, and starting this year, Mercury has made all the key safety features -- ABS, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags -- standard fare on the Milan. Stability control remains conspicuously absent, but all-wheel drive joins the options list this year, making the Milan a budget-friendly alternative to SUV ownership for buyers who require winter-weather capability.

A corporate twin to Ford's Fusion, the Milan shares that sedan's architecture, drivetrain configuration and safety technology. Beyond the obvious styling differences, the Mercury sets itself apart with LED taillamps, a quieter cabin thanks to extra soundproofing, and wider rear door openings for more graceful ingress and egress. It's also a bit more expensive than the Fusion, so ultimately your buying decision will come down to how much you like the Mercury's styling. Of course, if you're considering a 2007 Mercury Milan, you should also look at the Hyundai Sonata, which provides comparable amenities and performance at a lower price, as well as perennial favorites like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry, which cost more but surpass it in performance, feature content and overall refinement.

2007 Mercury Milan models

The midsize 2007 Mercury Milan sedan comes in two trim levels: base and Premier. The base model rides on 16-inch wheels and includes items like air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, a six-way power driver seat, a split-folding rear seat, an analog clock, cruise control, full power accessories and keyless entry. Milan Premier models are upgraded with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, leather seating, an in-dash CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and heated side mirrors with approach lamps; some of these items are optional on base models.

On the options list, you'll find a DVD-based navigation system, an upgraded sound system, Sirius satellite radio, a moonroof, a rear spoiler, wood-grain interior trim and on the Premier only, heated front seats.

2007 Highlights

New standard equipment on the 2007 Mercury Milan includes ABS, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, an auxiliary audio input jack and a fold-down front-passenger seat (Availability is delayed on some items). Traction control is standard on V6 models, and high-line Premier models get additional standard equipment this year. New options include Sirius satellite radio, a DVD-based navigation system and, on V6 models only, all-wheel drive. A new appearance package for base four-cylinder models offers 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and an ice blue interior color scheme with suede seat inserts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Drivetrain warranty coverage now spans five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The Milan's base 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine makes 160 horsepower and meets PZEV certification in California. It's connected to a standard five-speed manual transmission, and a five-speed automatic is optional. A 221-hp 3.0-liter V6 is optional on both the base and Premier trims. It comes with one transmission, a six-speed automatic. This transmission shifts well enough, but we wish it had a true manual-shift mode instead of just two forward-gear gates ("D" and "L"). Front-wheel drive is standard on all Milans, but V6 buyers can opt for all-wheel drive.

Safety

Nearly all major safety equipment is standard, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. V6 models also have traction control. However, stability control isn't available on any Milan.

The 2007 Mercury Milan scored four stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing. In side-impact crash tests, the Milan earned five stars for front-seat protection and four stars for the rear. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, Mercury's midsize sedan scored "Acceptable," the second-highest rating. The Milan has a "Poor" side-impact crash test rating from the IIHS, but the car tested did not have this year's standard side airbags, so we expect its rating to improve in this category.

Driving

With responsive steering and a quiet ride, the Mercury Milan is one of the sportier and more luxurious vehicles in the midsize sedan segment. It demonstrates a willingness to corner and change directions at speed with enthusiasm. Ride quality is acceptable, especially considering the above-average handling. Wind and road noise are effectively quelled at highway speeds, and the transmissions offer crisp upshifts and downshifts. The engines are the only real disappointment, as neither the four-cylinder nor the V6 offers the kind of low-end response and refinement now expected in the family car class.

Interior

Mercury designers wanted the cabin to reflect the trendy, IKEA-furnished living environments of today's young professionals, and to that end, the Mercury Milan offers a two-tone decor with attractive, solid-quality materials. Satin metallic interior trim is standard, but any Milan can be outfitted with Wales Mahogany wood-grain trim. The various controls come straight from the Ford parts bin and have a few too many small buttons, but we like the standard analog clock that resides in their midst. Most buyers will find the Milan suitably roomy with ample head-, shoulder- and legroom for adults to ride comfortably in the front or back. In addition to its spacious 15.6-cubic-foot trunk, the Milan has a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a fold-flat front-passenger seat to give owners the flexibility to haul the occasional bulky item.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercury Milan.

5(88%)
4(7%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
90 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Milan I4 Automatic
milanI4auto,12/13/2006
Love this car. I selected the Milan over Fusion (Milan has a better looking interior and exterior), G6 and Accord (Milan has better seating position of short drivers like my wife) before making purchasing decision. Drove this car almost 1000 mile to SC after owning it for a month. Ride was smooth and quiet. Must have the most trunk space of mid-sized sedans. Fuel economy is good, but not great for a 4 cylinder. Does have a 17.5 gallon tank that provides an incredible driving range. What amazes me is that you see so few on the road given our experience.
2007 Milan I4 Auto
scwalburn,11/25/2006
What a pleasant surprise. Roomy, even for me at 6'5". Feels like a much bigger car. Quiet and responsive, smooth shifting and all for $18,000. Way to go Ford!
7800 Miles and no complaints and a few t
SpiceUmUp,11/22/2006
I now have 7800 mile on the car since September and I am pleased as can be. With an average speed of 50+ miles per hour I am averaging 24.5 miles to the gallon, better than I anticipated. Nothing on the car has failed to function perfectly every time. I discovered the car does have an exterior temperature display: there is a little button on the climate control that says EXT. Push that and you have outside temperature displayed instead of the set point of the climate control. If you adjust the temperature setting, it switches back to exterior temp as soon as you are done. Nicely done but it could be a little easier to find and the owners manual could spell it out a little better
I love this car
Clare,12/23/2006
I traded in my 2000 Nissan Maxima for the Milan. I have had the car for a little over a week and am really impressed with the quality and tight feel. It is quiet and very comfortable. It runs smoothly and I am looking forward to the winter snows to feel the improved control with AWD.In a few years,I plan on handing this car over to my teenage son who loves to snowboard. I feel comfortable that I will be giving him a safe car.
See all 90 reviews of the 2007 Mercury Milan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercury Milan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Mercury Milan Overview

The Used 2007 Mercury Milan is offered in the following submodels: Milan Sedan. Available styles include Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and Premier 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

