Vehicle overview

In past years, Mercury sedans catered mainly to an older audience that prioritized interior room and cruising comfort over less practical concerns like exterior styling and driver involvement. Introduced for the 2006 model year, the Mercury Milan signaled a change in direction for the brand. Based on a stretched and widened version of the Mazda 6 platform, the midsize Milan is still a roomy car and it's plenty comfortable on the highway. Unlike its forbears, though, the Milan has crisply tailored bodywork that's designed to get it noticed by younger buyers, as well as a moderately sporting demeanor once you get behind the wheel. The engines aren't especially refined or powerful, but the well-tuned suspension and steering make the 2007 Mercury Milan a willing player on back roads.

Like traditional Mercury sedans, though, the Milan is big on value. Its pricing undercuts the big-name imports in the midsize sedan class, and starting this year, Mercury has made all the key safety features -- ABS, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags -- standard fare on the Milan. Stability control remains conspicuously absent, but all-wheel drive joins the options list this year, making the Milan a budget-friendly alternative to SUV ownership for buyers who require winter-weather capability.

A corporate twin to Ford's Fusion, the Milan shares that sedan's architecture, drivetrain configuration and safety technology. Beyond the obvious styling differences, the Mercury sets itself apart with LED taillamps, a quieter cabin thanks to extra soundproofing, and wider rear door openings for more graceful ingress and egress. It's also a bit more expensive than the Fusion, so ultimately your buying decision will come down to how much you like the Mercury's styling. Of course, if you're considering a 2007 Mercury Milan, you should also look at the Hyundai Sonata, which provides comparable amenities and performance at a lower price, as well as perennial favorites like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry, which cost more but surpass it in performance, feature content and overall refinement.