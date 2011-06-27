Used 2008 Mercury Milan Consumer Reviews
Great car
I have had this car for 5 yrs now. Loved it! Had a few problems but nothing major. I would definitely consider getting another one if I were able to find a newer version but I think they have discontinued this vehicle.
Avoid Milan & Fusion with 5-speed Automatic Transmission
This car looks great, drive decently, but it has a major problem: the Mazda built 5 speed automatic transmissions. This transmission seems to have a shorter life span than most modern transmission. Mine started to go at around 80k and completely shut down at 95k. It is a seal system that cannot be serviced, and it is expensive to rebuild. Even the used ones cost twice as much as any other used transmission. This along should be a good reason to avoid Milan and Fusion models with this part, and perhaps all Milan and Fusion.
Surprised and Pleased
I had all but written off Big three products. I was coming off my MDX lease and was looking for a more gas mileage friendly vehicle. I was also looking to spend a bit less. The Milan just had the best look, quietest ride, fun toys(SYNC and CD changer) for the money. My prior departure from consumer reports recommendations (with ford) have ended badly. To my surprise CR gave the Milan a full red circle(highest rating) for reliability and Camry was only given an average rating. The unfortunate rapid depreciation put a quasi luxury vehicle under 2 years of factory warranty into the range of affordability. 28 MPG 60% highway/country roads. Comp Camry had 80k miles, to a Milan with 16K
Near Luxury at Corolla Prices
I bought a 2008 Mercury Milan Premier 4 cylinder with Automatic with 23K last year. I put 27K on it in one year, the most I've ever driven. I've previously owned Mazda, Toyota, Honda, Saab, Volvo and never thought I'd buy a Ford product. But I can honestly say that I am pleasantly surprised. I have had no problems other than a squeaky a/c fan (which went away). The car is well designed inside and out and pleasant to drive, if not refined. It's also economical. I have been able to get about 27/33 MPG out of my Milan.
WOW!
By far the best car i have ever owned. It's great year round, i have yet to have a problem with it. It looks great inside and out. With the sleek design. This car would be great for any family, older or younger person.
