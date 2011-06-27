Vehicle overview

The last decade has seen the demise of one venerable automotive brand after another. Ford's midrange Mercury brand is about to join that list, which unfortunately means the 2011 Mercury Milan sedan's days are numbered.

We say unfortunately because the midsize Milan has a lot to offer buyers looking for an upscale, right-sized four-door. Like its near identical twin, the Ford Fusion, the Milan got a big makeover last year that included a stylish new exterior, an updated passenger cabin and more powerful and fuel-efficient engines to make it one of the most well-rounded entries in the highly competitive midsize sedan category.

Adding to the Milan's appeal for its final model year are a number of incremental improvements, including outside wide-angle spotter mirrors, available rain-sensing windshield wipers, an HD radio option and a so-called Appearance package that bundles 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a rear spoiler. The available voice-activated Sync system also gets a new Traffic, Directions and Information service that can deliver everything from real-time traffic reports and turn-by-turn driving directions to info on local businesses, news headlines and even daily horoscopes.

While the Milan has much to recommend it, it does have a couple of minor flaws. The four-cylinder engine in the base model sounds a bit unrefined under hard acceleration and the electric power steering feels vaguely disconnected, though these faults are not exactly uncommon for cars in this segment. Certainly, you'll also want to check out other top sedans like the 2011 Honda Accord, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Mazda 6 and 2011 Nissan Altima. But deals will likely be strong as Mercury approaches its end; going with the often overlooked Milan would be a very smart choice.