Used 2011 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 142,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,290$1,252 Below Market
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2011 Mercury Milan Premier in Dark Red with 142,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this sharp 2011 Mercury Milan Premier for a test drive! This Mercury Milan comes with a V-6 Engine, Heated Leather front seats, a Moonroof, Remote Start, and a Rear Camera! Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to set up a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG9BR600262
Stock: 8965B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2018
- 126,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,986$389 Below Market
Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois
19/27 City/Highway MPG Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG1BR605486
Stock: RE5988A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 107,979 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,999
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This front wheel drive 2011 Mercury Milan Premier features a Ingot Silver Metallic Exterior with a Charcoal Black W/contrast Stit Leather Interior and has only 107,979 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Mercury Milan Includes Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Mercury Milan comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.0l, hp engine, an 6-speed automatic w/selectshift transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Heated Passenger Seat, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Seat Trim, Heated Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Reading Lamps, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Rear Side Curtain Airbags, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Body Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release It also has Keyless Entry , Multi-Zone Climate Control , and a whole new world of mobile entertainment turned on with Satellite Radio . This impressive vehicle also has Steering Wheel Audio Controls , Steering Wheel Controls to help keep you safer on the road, and a built-in Anti-Theft System to save money on insurance and protect yourself from thieves. This distinguished vehicle also has Bluetooth to keep your 'hands-free' while driving, an Auxiliary Power Outlet , and a Universal Garage Door Opener . It also has an MP3 Player / Dock and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG4BR601562
Stock: 601652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2019
- 107,600 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,395
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Milan Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0CG7BR600192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,995$1,941 Below Market
Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida
2010 Mercury Milan Premier in awesome condition with a 4 Cylinder 2.5 Liter gas Engine and an Automatic Transmission. With this very nice Sedan you get plenty of options here are just a few. Leather Seats. Power adjustable Windows Door Locks and Side Mirrors. Power adjustable Diver's Seat. AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and MP3. Included is an Anti Theft Alarm Cool A/C. You don't get many Vehicles with so many options we can't list them all here so check out the Options list on our web site: www.carstradecenter.com Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have. We strive to give each and every customer complete and accurate descriptions.*** WE ARE OPEN TO OFFERS AND TRADES *** *** WE LOVE TRADES ........*** EVERYONE IS APPROVED ***................................................ $1 000 DOWN.....$200 per month with approved credit We are able to finance any credit situation!!! - no credit - bad credit - repo - foreclosure - old bankruptcy - ANY SITUATION!!!! Give us a chance to get you a great loan with very low interest rates. He has over 20 years experience in this area. We work with more than 20 lenders or BHPH. We have every option to find you the best loan to fit your needs .... WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! Guaranteed financing for all credit types!!! .......................***WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** (407)930-5052 / (888)326-3654
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JA8AR622439
Stock: 2540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-21-2019
- 130,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,900$1,958 Below Market
J & R Car and Truck Center - Scott City / Kansas
Front wheel drive on this model gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Mercury Milan. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This 2010 Mercury Milan gleams with a flashy red exterior. The Mercury Milan has a 3.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this mid-size car. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. The traction control system on the vehicle instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG3AR635393
Stock: 3478C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 81,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,700$1,170 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2010 Mercury Milan Premier White FWD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 47291 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG5AR624055
Stock: 20G5110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 98,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,939$1,229 Below Market
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Less than 99k Miles* Tired of the same dull drive? Well change up things with this limitless Vehicle** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Extremely sharp!! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 27 MPG Hwy... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG7AR658644
Stock: 658644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 100,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,100$862 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG5AR605313
Stock: 02831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 154,651 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,500$981 Below Market
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2010 Mercury MILAN.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG7AR639978
Stock: BA20731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 95,669 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$7,495$629 Below Market
Roy O'Brien Ford - Saint Clair Shores / Michigan
Milan Premier, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I4, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Tuxedo Black Metallic, Medium Light Stone w/Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, 17 Premium Painted Aluminum, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Compass, Driver's Vision Package, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Moon & Tune Package, Order Code 202A, Outside temperature display, Power Moonroof, Radio: Sony Audio System w/CDx6/MP3 Capable, Rear Spoiler, Rear-View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Call our Pre-Owned sales team at (586) 776-7600 or E-Mail us at royobrien@forddirectcrm.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JA6AR637716
Stock: 2779LA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 138,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,975
Bill Estes Ford - Brownsburg / Indiana
2010 Mercury Milan**Local Trade In**, **Locally Owned and Serviced**, **Sunroof/Moonroof**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0HA2AR637699
Stock: AR637699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 149,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Roy O'Brien Ford - Saint Clair Shores / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Milan Premier, 4D Sedan, Duratec 3.0L V6 E85 Flex Fuel DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Tuxedo Black Metallic, Camel w/Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, 17 Premium Painted Aluminum, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 200A, Outside temperature display, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Call our Pre-Owned sales team at (586) 776-7600 or E-Mail us at royobrien@forddirectcrm.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG7AR605216
Stock: X3273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 173,572 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,995
Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas
<b>Equipment</b> This mid-size car has an elegant black exterior finish. This unit has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on this model gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. This unit has an automatic transmission. Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. <b>Additional Information</b> See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JA3AR600476
Stock: 10BAT0476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 166,583 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,870
Shottenkirk Chevrolet - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. NEW PRICE!!!!, SUNROOF, Local Trade In, LOW MILES, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, MUST SEE!!!, HARD TO FIND!!!. 19/27 City/Highway MPG All of our Vehicles come with added value, our exclusive Shottenkirk Customer Care. This includes Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, and Front Windshield Repair! Optional: exclusive of published sales price, all vehicles are equipped with the NitroFill product, $190.00, a nitrogen based gas in the tires for extended tire life and enhanced fuel economy. Beautiful Quincy, IL is located on the Mississippi River on the Illinois & Missouri border. If you are coming to Quincy from more than 100 miles to pick up your vehicle we will pay for 1 overnight hotel stay in Quincy. Our mission at Shottenkirk Automotive is to make sure you are 100% completely satisfied with your ownership experience. We want you to be completely satisfied; not only with the vehicle you buy, but also the way you buy your vehicle. Our professional sales & management staff will work hard to make your visit to Shottenkirk Automotive a great car buying experience. Such a great experience that you will have the confidence to buy from us again, and also tell your friends & family to do the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JGXAR648447
Stock: K7733B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 86,753 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Check out this 2010 Mercury Milan Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/182 engine will keep you going. This Mercury Milan comes equipped with these options: Cruise Control, Pwr door locks, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Illuminated entry, Front wheel drive, Fog lamps, Remote keyless entry, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Speed-sensitive windshield wipers, and Solar tinted glass. See it for yourself at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0JG5AR616280
Stock: D6396P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 150,906 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,998
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
2.5L Dohc Duratec 16-Valve I4 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0HA6AR636247
Stock: AR636247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 177,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,277
Castle Chevrolet North - Elk Grove Village / Illinois
CASTLE CHEVY NORTH, **ELK GROVE VILLAGE ILLINOIS, **LEATHER, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **POWER MOONROOF, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Gray 2010 Mercury Milan Premier AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Duratec 3.0L V6Welcome to Castle Chevrolet North At Castle Chevy North, we go out of our way to give our customers a great experience while they're at our Elk Grove Village showroom. From buying a new Chevrolet car to bringing your current vehicle in for an oil change or other service appointment, we strive to offer top-notch customer service every step of the way. Castle Chevy North is looking forward to serve its Elk Grove Village & Arlington Heights customers today! Please give us a call at 847-593-4666 to schedule a test drive. Ask us about our Castle Difference package!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0CG6AR632162
Stock: NC2603A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Milan searches:
Related Mercury Milan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Milan Fontana CA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer West Palm Beach FL
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Indianapolis IN
- Used Mercury Milan Silver Spring MD
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Tulsa OK
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Augusta GA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Cincinnati OH
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Boston MA
- Used Mercury Milan Los Angeles CA
- Used Mercury Milan Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Jersey City NJ
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Dayton OH
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 New York NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News