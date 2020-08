Used 2011 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois

2011 Mercury Milan Premier in Dark Red with 142,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this sharp 2011 Mercury Milan Premier for a test drive! This Mercury Milan comes with a V-6 Engine, Heated Leather front seats, a Moonroof, Remote Start, and a Rear Camera! Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to set up a test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MEHM0JG9BR600262

Stock: 8965B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-27-2018