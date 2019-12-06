Used 2011 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida

2010 Mercury Milan Premier in awesome condition with a 4 Cylinder 2.5 Liter gas Engine and an Automatic Transmission. With this very nice Sedan you get plenty of options here are just a few. Leather Seats. Power adjustable Windows Door Locks and Side Mirrors. Power adjustable Diver's Seat. AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and MP3. Included is an Anti Theft Alarm Cool A/C. You don't get many Vehicles with so many options we can't list them all here so check out the Options list on our web site: www.carstradecenter.com Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have. We strive to give each and every customer complete and accurate descriptions.*** WE ARE OPEN TO OFFERS AND TRADES *** *** WE LOVE TRADES ........*** EVERYONE IS APPROVED ***................................................ $1 000 DOWN.....$200 per month with approved credit We are able to finance any credit situation!!! - no credit - bad credit - repo - foreclosure - old bankruptcy - ANY SITUATION!!!! Give us a chance to get you a great loan with very low interest rates. He has over 20 years experience in this area. We work with more than 20 lenders or BHPH. We have every option to find you the best loan to fit your needs .... WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! Guaranteed financing for all credit types!!! .......................***WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** (407)930-5052 / (888)326-3654

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MEHM0JA8AR622439

Stock: 2540

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-21-2019