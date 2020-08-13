Used 2009 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me
- 80,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,699$2,566 Below Market
- 101,948 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,399$555 Below Market
- 104,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$303 Below Market
- 174,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 73,672 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,300
- 125,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,449
- 127,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 104,886 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,465
- 194,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$1,941 Below Market
- 130,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,900$1,958 Below Market
- 119,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,550$908 Below Market
- 81,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,700$1,170 Below Market
- 98,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,939$1,229 Below Market
- 100,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,100$862 Below Market
- 154,651 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,500$981 Below Market
- 95,669 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,495$629 Below Market
- 138,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,975
- 149,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
cristo,12/23/2009
It has been a year now since I purchased my 09 Milan. I have logged only 4,500 miles to date, and (so far) no major issues. I will say that the transmission labors a bit to shift out of first gear when it is cold outside. But is fine once warmed up.It does get on my nerves a bit. My absolute MAJOR complaint is with the headrests in this car! Almost unbearable! I notice all of the Ford products have adapted to this design.I will not purchase another Ford product next year if they are not changed. Other than the two issues I have stated,the car is very good! Mileage is in the mid 20's per gallon. I rarely use it on long trips due to the uncomfortable headrests! It gives me a pain in the neck!
