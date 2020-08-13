Used 2009 Mercury Milan for Sale Near Me

It has been a year now since I purchased my 09 Milan. I have logged only 4,500 miles to date, and (so far) no major issues. I will say that the transmission labors a bit to shift out of first gear when it is cold outside. But is fine once warmed up.It does get on my nerves a bit. My absolute MAJOR complaint is with the headrests in this car! Almost unbearable! I notice all of the Ford products have adapted to this design.I will not purchase another Ford product next year if they are not changed. Other than the two issues I have stated,the car is very good! Mileage is in the mid 20's per gallon. I rarely use it on long trips due to the uncomfortable headrests! It gives me a pain in the neck!

