Used 2004 Mercury Marauder Sedan Consumer Reviews
2004 Mercury Marauder
To date I have never done anything to her other than normal maintenance work you would expect. Tires, brakes a couple of light bulbs. For it's weight @ 4200 lbs or 2tons the car has plenty of power and handels better than you would figure on a full size 4 door. The ride and comfort for a full size muscle car is exceptional to say the least. Many changes were made to it so it would stand out above the Grand Marquies. No more conventional stearing has rack and pinion. Forged control arms with a better front and rear suspension and larger sway bars. Heavy duty transmision and coolers for it. Mustang rear end gears and so much more.
Highway Star
This car is a remarkable value. Paid 22K CPO in Aug and this thing rides like an American S-Class. Could it be a little faster...maybe. Once its off the line this car is an animal from 20-120. I think Mercury hit it right. More horses would've made this car a gas guzzler. I think that they bailed out way too soon on HiPo.. now Chrysler has all the 4 door muscle. Including a suicide door Imperial.(Way to fo LM asleep at the wheel as ususal.) This car is BEAUTIFUL in every way imaginable. They should bring it back and offer a light 4.6 and a Supercharged version. . I love this car. Drive it once and you'll want it
All cars should be like this
I drive over 100 miles a day to and from work (mostly highway). I get 25 MPG in the summer and 22MPG in the winter (hate that winter gas). The car is big and roomy. It reminds me more of the cars from the late 1960's. At nearly 50,000 miles, its time to replace the rear tire, again.
Still Crazy in Love
Ordered my'04 Silver Birch in Oct.'03 (after owning a Crown Vic that just made me yawn.)WOW! Not the same animal...the difference between a house cat and a tiger! Reliability is suberb. A daily driver, it performs flawlessly. Love the handling that takes me through the twisties with ease. It's just plain ol' FUN to drive. It's striking exterior and throaty exhaust note still turns heads. After all these years still get a thrill jumping behind the wheel and firing it up. With low production numbers over 2 model years, many devoted owners keep in touch via internet forums and regional meets. For gearheads, this car is a dream. Wake it up...and hear the tiger roar!
Marauder loaded
Had the car 2 months now. I'm a young guy(30's) and beleive it or not, previously owned 2 Grand Marquis. Liked them but decided for something with a little more attitude. Certainly found it with this beast. I love the car, but it has fit & finish issues. I'm very disappointed with inconsistent spacing between doors and roof panels. Not acceptable for a car that lists for $37,000. Dash started to come apart on pass. side. Dealer fixed that. Yet driver side doors are still mounted improperly causing paint to chip in door jams. Dealer fixed that, but gaps between door and roof are inconsistent with pass. side. How does this make it past quality control at the assembly plant? Unacceptable!
Sponsored cars related to the Marauder
Related Used 2004 Mercury Marauder Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner