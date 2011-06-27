2004 Mercury Marauder Review
Pros & Cons
- Handling that belies its size, the ride and comfort of a Town Car, strong straightline performance once engine speed builds, high safety ratings.
- Lack of low-end thrust, poor lateral support in seating.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,704 - $7,705
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although nimble for its size, the Marauder lacks the kind of tire-melting power necessary to qualify it as the rebirth of the American muscle car.
2004 Highlights
A new heavy-duty four-speed automatic comes standard for quicker shifts along with traction control and an upgraded audio system. Dark Red and Silver are newly available exterior colors. The 4.6-liter V8 now comes with dual knock sensors for improved engine response at low speeds.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Marauder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CT Marauder,02/19/2010
To date I have never done anything to her other than normal maintenance work you would expect. Tires, brakes a couple of light bulbs. For it's weight @ 4200 lbs or 2tons the car has plenty of power and handels better than you would figure on a full size 4 door. The ride and comfort for a full size muscle car is exceptional to say the least. Many changes were made to it so it would stand out above the Grand Marquies. No more conventional stearing has rack and pinion. Forged control arms with a better front and rear suspension and larger sway bars. Heavy duty transmision and coolers for it. Mustang rear end gears and so much more.
clamboy,05/14/2006
This car is a remarkable value. Paid 22K CPO in Aug and this thing rides like an American S-Class. Could it be a little faster...maybe. Once its off the line this car is an animal from 20-120. I think Mercury hit it right. More horses would've made this car a gas guzzler. I think that they bailed out way too soon on HiPo.. now Chrysler has all the 4 door muscle. Including a suicide door Imperial.(Way to fo LM asleep at the wheel as ususal.) This car is BEAUTIFUL in every way imaginable. They should bring it back and offer a light 4.6 and a Supercharged version. . I love this car. Drive it once and you'll want it
Bob J,06/19/2007
I drive over 100 miles a day to and from work (mostly highway). I get 25 MPG in the summer and 22MPG in the winter (hate that winter gas). The car is big and roomy. It reminds me more of the cars from the late 1960's. At nearly 50,000 miles, its time to replace the rear tire, again.
Silverauder,03/07/2009
Ordered my'04 Silver Birch in Oct.'03 (after owning a Crown Vic that just made me yawn.)WOW! Not the same animal...the difference between a house cat and a tiger! Reliability is suberb. A daily driver, it performs flawlessly. Love the handling that takes me through the twisties with ease. It's just plain ol' FUN to drive. It's striking exterior and throaty exhaust note still turns heads. After all these years still get a thrill jumping behind the wheel and firing it up. With low production numbers over 2 model years, many devoted owners keep in touch via internet forums and regional meets. For gearheads, this car is a dream. Wake it up...and hear the tiger roar!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2004 Mercury Marauder info
