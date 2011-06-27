  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Marauder
  4. Used 2004 Mercury Marauder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

2004 Mercury Marauder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handling that belies its size, the ride and comfort of a Town Car, strong straightline performance once engine speed builds, high safety ratings.
  • Lack of low-end thrust, poor lateral support in seating.
Other years
2004
2003
Mercury Marauder for Sale
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$3,704 - $7,705
Used Marauder for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although nimble for its size, the Marauder lacks the kind of tire-melting power necessary to qualify it as the rebirth of the American muscle car.

2004 Highlights

A new heavy-duty four-speed automatic comes standard for quicker shifts along with traction control and an upgraded audio system. Dark Red and Silver are newly available exterior colors. The 4.6-liter V8 now comes with dual knock sensors for improved engine response at low speeds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Marauder.

5(74%)
4(24%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Mercury Marauder
CT Marauder,02/19/2010
To date I have never done anything to her other than normal maintenance work you would expect. Tires, brakes a couple of light bulbs. For it's weight @ 4200 lbs or 2tons the car has plenty of power and handels better than you would figure on a full size 4 door. The ride and comfort for a full size muscle car is exceptional to say the least. Many changes were made to it so it would stand out above the Grand Marquies. No more conventional stearing has rack and pinion. Forged control arms with a better front and rear suspension and larger sway bars. Heavy duty transmision and coolers for it. Mustang rear end gears and so much more.
Highway Star
clamboy,05/14/2006
This car is a remarkable value. Paid 22K CPO in Aug and this thing rides like an American S-Class. Could it be a little faster...maybe. Once its off the line this car is an animal from 20-120. I think Mercury hit it right. More horses would've made this car a gas guzzler. I think that they bailed out way too soon on HiPo.. now Chrysler has all the 4 door muscle. Including a suicide door Imperial.(Way to fo LM asleep at the wheel as ususal.) This car is BEAUTIFUL in every way imaginable. They should bring it back and offer a light 4.6 and a Supercharged version. . I love this car. Drive it once and you'll want it
All cars should be like this
Bob J,06/19/2007
I drive over 100 miles a day to and from work (mostly highway). I get 25 MPG in the summer and 22MPG in the winter (hate that winter gas). The car is big and roomy. It reminds me more of the cars from the late 1960's. At nearly 50,000 miles, its time to replace the rear tire, again.
Still Crazy in Love
Silverauder,03/07/2009
Ordered my'04 Silver Birch in Oct.'03 (after owning a Crown Vic that just made me yawn.)WOW! Not the same animal...the difference between a house cat and a tiger! Reliability is suberb. A daily driver, it performs flawlessly. Love the handling that takes me through the twisties with ease. It's just plain ol' FUN to drive. It's striking exterior and throaty exhaust note still turns heads. After all these years still get a thrill jumping behind the wheel and firing it up. With low production numbers over 2 model years, many devoted owners keep in touch via internet forums and regional meets. For gearheads, this car is a dream. Wake it up...and hear the tiger roar!
See all 72 reviews of the 2004 Mercury Marauder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercury Marauder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Mercury Marauder

Used 2004 Mercury Marauder Overview

The Used 2004 Mercury Marauder is offered in the following submodels: Marauder Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercury Marauder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercury Marauders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercury Marauder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercury Marauder.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercury Marauders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Marauder for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,874.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Marauder for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,177.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,144.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercury Marauder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Marauder lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mercury Marauder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles