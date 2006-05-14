Used 2004 Mercury Marauder
- Handling that belies its size, the ride and comfort of a Town Car, strong straightline performance once engine speed builds, high safety ratings.
- Lack of low-end thrust, poor lateral support in seating.
Although nimble for its size, the Marauder lacks the kind of tire-melting power necessary to qualify it as the rebirth of the American muscle car.
To date I have never done anything to her other than normal maintenance work you would expect. Tires, brakes a couple of light bulbs. For it's weight @ 4200 lbs or 2tons the car has plenty of power and handels better than you would figure on a full size 4 door. The ride and comfort for a full size muscle car is exceptional to say the least. Many changes were made to it so it would stand out above the Grand Marquies. No more conventional stearing has rack and pinion. Forged control arms with a better front and rear suspension and larger sway bars. Heavy duty transmision and coolers for it. Mustang rear end gears and so much more.
This car is a remarkable value. Paid 22K CPO in Aug and this thing rides like an American S-Class. Could it be a little faster...maybe. Once its off the line this car is an animal from 20-120. I think Mercury hit it right. More horses would've made this car a gas guzzler. I think that they bailed out way too soon on HiPo.. now Chrysler has all the 4 door muscle. Including a suicide door Imperial.(Way to fo LM asleep at the wheel as ususal.) This car is BEAUTIFUL in every way imaginable. They should bring it back and offer a light 4.6 and a Supercharged version. . I love this car. Drive it once and you'll want it
I drive over 100 miles a day to and from work (mostly highway). I get 25 MPG in the summer and 22MPG in the winter (hate that winter gas). The car is big and roomy. It reminds me more of the cars from the late 1960's. At nearly 50,000 miles, its time to replace the rear tire, again.
Ordered my'04 Silver Birch in Oct.'03 (after owning a Crown Vic that just made me yawn.)WOW! Not the same animal...the difference between a house cat and a tiger! Reliability is suberb. A daily driver, it performs flawlessly. Love the handling that takes me through the twisties with ease. It's just plain ol' FUN to drive. It's striking exterior and throaty exhaust note still turns heads. After all these years still get a thrill jumping behind the wheel and firing it up. With low production numbers over 2 model years, many devoted owners keep in touch via internet forums and regional meets. For gearheads, this car is a dream. Wake it up...and hear the tiger roar!
|4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|302 hp @ 5750 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2004 Mercury Marauder is the 2004 Mercury Marauder 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,325.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,325
Used 2004 Mercury Marauder Overview
The Used 2004 Mercury Marauder is offered in the following submodels: Marauder Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2004 Mercury Marauder?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Mercury Marauder and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Marauder 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Marauder.
