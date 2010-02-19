Used 2004 Mercury Marauder for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Marauder Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Mercury Marauder in Black
    used

    2003 Mercury Marauder

    4,705 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Marauder searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Marauder

Overall Consumer Rating
4.772 Reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
2004 Mercury Marauder
CT Marauder,02/19/2010
To date I have never done anything to her other than normal maintenance work you would expect. Tires, brakes a couple of light bulbs. For it's weight @ 4200 lbs or 2tons the car has plenty of power and handels better than you would figure on a full size 4 door. The ride and comfort for a full size muscle car is exceptional to say the least. Many changes were made to it so it would stand out above the Grand Marquies. No more conventional stearing has rack and pinion. Forged control arms with a better front and rear suspension and larger sway bars. Heavy duty transmision and coolers for it. Mustang rear end gears and so much more.
