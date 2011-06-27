Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Best GT car you can buy!!! MattD , 01/19/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is simply amazing. From its 604 horsepower to its elegant and civil nature, this car offers it all. If you are looking for an all out performance car you wan to take to the track, the SL65 is not for you. This car is all about the everyday driving experience. The power is nothing short of incredible. The car does have trouble getting off the line cleanly, but its purpose is not to be a dragster. The power is best used for passing, and passing is does. Hanlding is plenty ample but nothing to get all that excited about. Creature comforts, build quality, and techno-gadgets are what you'd expect from a top-of-the-line Mercedes, but the COMAND system can be a bit intimidating at first. Report Abuse

Some disappointments. No regrets Fawzi , 05/03/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The biggest disappointment is with lack of traction. You get on it with traction control off, and the tires spin. With ATC on, the car responds by actually coming to a halt right after take off. You nurse the pedal, and start wondering if you should have saved a few $K and bought a SL600. The convenience features controls are very inconvenient as one goes through the menues to change settings, etc. Also a few electrical problems with the convenience package: Driver's seat won't retract on exit. Car won't start easily if left parked for 2 or more days. "1-" or "2 Malfunctions, Convenience Functions Unavailable" is often displayed with no indications of the problem. Then corrects itself Report Abuse

I love this car! dberry7578 , 11/04/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a awesome straight line monster. My wife and I love taking I- 95 and heading to Miami for any reason. The ability to pass anything at anytime is unbelievable. If you want a luxury performance vehicle, you can't beat the quality of the ride at the speeds of the best racing cars in the world. Report Abuse

Sweet AnEE , 10/26/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a sweet drive. It is definitely a drifter. Hitting the pedal while turning will cause fishtailing as it it too powerful. Sometimes it feels like driving a bar of butter on a hot-plate. .. Backend is unruly until traction control kicks in (a second or 2). Otherwise, awsome car. Report Abuse