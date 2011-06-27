Estimated values
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,732
|$5,741
|$6,915
|Clean
|$3,553
|$5,463
|$6,553
|Average
|$3,195
|$4,907
|$5,829
|Rough
|$2,836
|$4,351
|$5,105
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,934
|$5,890
|$7,037
|Clean
|$3,745
|$5,605
|$6,669
|Average
|$3,367
|$5,034
|$5,933
|Rough
|$2,990
|$4,464
|$5,196
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,105
|$6,008
|$7,128
|Clean
|$3,908
|$5,717
|$6,755
|Average
|$3,514
|$5,135
|$6,008
|Rough
|$3,120
|$4,553
|$5,262
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,180
|$4,863
|$5,849
|Clean
|$3,027
|$4,628
|$5,543
|Average
|$2,722
|$4,157
|$4,931
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,686
|$4,318
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,737
|$5,496
|$6,532
|Clean
|$3,557
|$5,230
|$6,190
|Average
|$3,198
|$4,698
|$5,506
|Rough
|$2,840
|$4,165
|$4,822
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,268
|$5,027
|$6,055
|Clean
|$3,112
|$4,783
|$5,738
|Average
|$2,798
|$4,296
|$5,104
|Rough
|$2,484
|$3,809
|$4,471