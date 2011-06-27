Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,201
|$21,324
|$23,949
|Clean
|$18,955
|$21,051
|$23,634
|Average
|$18,463
|$20,506
|$23,006
|Rough
|$17,971
|$19,961
|$22,377
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,830
|$22,912
|$25,487
|Clean
|$20,563
|$22,619
|$25,153
|Average
|$20,029
|$22,033
|$24,484
|Rough
|$19,495
|$21,448
|$23,815
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,214
|$22,349
|$24,989
|Clean
|$19,955
|$22,064
|$24,661
|Average
|$19,437
|$21,493
|$24,005
|Rough
|$18,919
|$20,921
|$23,350
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,199
|$25,353
|$28,021
|Clean
|$22,902
|$25,029
|$27,653
|Average
|$22,307
|$24,381
|$26,918
|Rough
|$21,712
|$23,733
|$26,182
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,252
|$26,434
|$29,137
|Clean
|$23,942
|$26,096
|$28,755
|Average
|$23,320
|$25,421
|$27,990
|Rough
|$22,698
|$24,745
|$27,225
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,201
|$20,184
|$22,635
|Clean
|$17,968
|$19,926
|$22,338
|Average
|$17,502
|$19,410
|$21,744
|Rough
|$17,035
|$18,894
|$21,150
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,456
|$21,886
|$24,887
|Clean
|$19,207
|$21,607
|$24,561
|Average
|$18,708
|$21,047
|$23,908
|Rough
|$18,210
|$20,488
|$23,255
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,138
|$23,355
|$26,096
|Clean
|$20,867
|$23,057
|$25,753
|Average
|$20,326
|$22,460
|$25,068
|Rough
|$19,784
|$21,863
|$24,384
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,267
|$23,517
|$26,300
|Clean
|$20,994
|$23,217
|$25,955
|Average
|$20,449
|$22,616
|$25,265
|Rough
|$19,904
|$22,015
|$24,575
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,801
|$22,077
|$24,887
|Clean
|$19,547
|$21,795
|$24,561
|Average
|$19,040
|$21,230
|$23,908
|Rough
|$18,532
|$20,666
|$23,255
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,956
|$23,143
|$25,847
|Clean
|$20,688
|$22,847
|$25,507
|Average
|$20,151
|$22,256
|$24,829
|Rough
|$19,614
|$21,665
|$24,151
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,592
|$23,836
|$26,612
|Clean
|$21,316
|$23,532
|$26,263
|Average
|$20,762
|$22,923
|$25,565
|Rough
|$20,209
|$22,313
|$24,866
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,632
|$22,698
|$25,256
|Clean
|$20,368
|$22,408
|$24,925
|Average
|$19,839
|$21,828
|$24,262
|Rough
|$19,310
|$21,248
|$23,600
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,581
|$21,816
|$24,578
|Clean
|$19,330
|$21,537
|$24,255
|Average
|$18,828
|$20,980
|$23,610
|Rough
|$18,326
|$20,422
|$22,965
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,301
|$21,514
|$24,250
|Clean
|$19,054
|$21,239
|$23,931
|Average
|$18,559
|$20,689
|$23,295
|Rough
|$18,065
|$20,140
|$22,659
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,192
|$22,541
|$25,443
|Clean
|$19,933
|$22,253
|$25,109
|Average
|$19,415
|$21,677
|$24,441
|Rough
|$18,898
|$21,101
|$23,774