2020 Ford Transit Connect Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,201$21,324$23,949
Clean$18,955$21,051$23,634
Average$18,463$20,506$23,006
Rough$17,971$19,961$22,377
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,830$22,912$25,487
Clean$20,563$22,619$25,153
Average$20,029$22,033$24,484
Rough$19,495$21,448$23,815
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,214$22,349$24,989
Clean$19,955$22,064$24,661
Average$19,437$21,493$24,005
Rough$18,919$20,921$23,350
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,199$25,353$28,021
Clean$22,902$25,029$27,653
Average$22,307$24,381$26,918
Rough$21,712$23,733$26,182
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,252$26,434$29,137
Clean$23,942$26,096$28,755
Average$23,320$25,421$27,990
Rough$22,698$24,745$27,225
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,201$20,184$22,635
Clean$17,968$19,926$22,338
Average$17,502$19,410$21,744
Rough$17,035$18,894$21,150
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,456$21,886$24,887
Clean$19,207$21,607$24,561
Average$18,708$21,047$23,908
Rough$18,210$20,488$23,255
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,138$23,355$26,096
Clean$20,867$23,057$25,753
Average$20,326$22,460$25,068
Rough$19,784$21,863$24,384
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,267$23,517$26,300
Clean$20,994$23,217$25,955
Average$20,449$22,616$25,265
Rough$19,904$22,015$24,575
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,801$22,077$24,887
Clean$19,547$21,795$24,561
Average$19,040$21,230$23,908
Rough$18,532$20,666$23,255
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,956$23,143$25,847
Clean$20,688$22,847$25,507
Average$20,151$22,256$24,829
Rough$19,614$21,665$24,151
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,592$23,836$26,612
Clean$21,316$23,532$26,263
Average$20,762$22,923$25,565
Rough$20,209$22,313$24,866
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,632$22,698$25,256
Clean$20,368$22,408$24,925
Average$19,839$21,828$24,262
Rough$19,310$21,248$23,600
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,581$21,816$24,578
Clean$19,330$21,537$24,255
Average$18,828$20,980$23,610
Rough$18,326$20,422$22,965
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,301$21,514$24,250
Clean$19,054$21,239$23,931
Average$18,559$20,689$23,295
Rough$18,065$20,140$22,659
Estimated values
2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,192$22,541$25,443
Clean$19,933$22,253$25,109
Average$19,415$21,677$24,441
Rough$18,898$21,101$23,774
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Transit Connect on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,330 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,537 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford Transit Connect. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford Transit Connect and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford Transit Connect ranges from $18,326 to $24,578, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford Transit Connect is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.