Estimated values
2019 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,611
|$31,029
|$33,997
|Clean
|$28,096
|$30,462
|$33,363
|Average
|$27,065
|$29,329
|$32,096
|Rough
|$26,034
|$28,195
|$30,828
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,822
|$42,101
|$46,129
|Clean
|$38,122
|$41,332
|$45,270
|Average
|$36,724
|$39,794
|$43,550
|Rough
|$35,325
|$38,256
|$41,830
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,731
|$40,678
|$44,299
|Clean
|$37,051
|$39,935
|$43,473
|Average
|$35,692
|$38,449
|$41,821
|Rough
|$34,332
|$36,963
|$40,170
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,456
|$42,790
|$46,883
|Clean
|$38,745
|$42,008
|$46,009
|Average
|$37,324
|$40,445
|$44,261
|Rough
|$35,902
|$38,882
|$42,514
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,548
|$32,045
|$35,111
|Clean
|$29,016
|$31,459
|$34,457
|Average
|$27,951
|$30,289
|$33,147
|Rough
|$26,887
|$29,118
|$31,838
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,771
|$39,878
|$43,693
|Clean
|$36,108
|$39,149
|$42,879
|Average
|$34,783
|$37,693
|$41,250
|Rough
|$33,459
|$36,236
|$39,621