Estimated values
2005 GMC Safari AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$2,232
|$2,611
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,084
|$2,435
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,789
|$2,082
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,493
|$1,729
Estimated values
2005 GMC Safari Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,107
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,313
|$1,968
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,689
|$1,992
|Rough
|$942
|$1,409
|$1,654