Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,060
|$5,681
|$6,907
|Clean
|$3,899
|$5,455
|$6,602
|Average
|$3,578
|$5,001
|$5,992
|Rough
|$3,257
|$4,548
|$5,383
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,539
|$6,472
|$7,929
|Clean
|$4,359
|$6,214
|$7,579
|Average
|$4,000
|$5,698
|$6,879
|Rough
|$3,641
|$5,182
|$6,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,250
|$6,080
|$7,457
|Clean
|$4,082
|$5,837
|$7,128
|Average
|$3,746
|$5,352
|$6,470
|Rough
|$3,409
|$4,867
|$5,811
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,318
|$6,127
|$7,491
|Clean
|$4,147
|$5,883
|$7,161
|Average
|$3,805
|$5,394
|$6,499
|Rough
|$3,464
|$4,905
|$5,838
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,143
|$5,848
|$7,134
|Clean
|$3,979
|$5,614
|$6,819
|Average
|$3,651
|$5,148
|$6,189
|Rough
|$3,323
|$4,681
|$5,560
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,422
|$6,282
|$7,684
|Clean
|$4,247
|$6,032
|$7,345
|Average
|$3,897
|$5,531
|$6,667
|Rough
|$3,547
|$5,029
|$5,989
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,760
|$4,960
|$5,876
|Clean
|$3,612
|$4,762
|$5,617
|Average
|$3,314
|$4,367
|$5,098
|Rough
|$3,016
|$3,971
|$4,579
Estimated values
2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$6,254
|$7,669
|Clean
|$4,201
|$6,005
|$7,331
|Average
|$3,855
|$5,506
|$6,654
|Rough
|$3,509
|$5,007
|$5,977