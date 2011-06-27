  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2012 GMC Canyon
  5. Appraisal value

2012 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,484$14,293$16,467
Clean$10,921$13,573$15,611
Average$9,796$12,135$13,901
Rough$8,670$10,696$12,191
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,075$13,573$15,509
Clean$10,532$12,890$14,703
Average$9,447$11,524$13,092
Rough$8,361$10,158$11,482
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,640$10,580$12,084
Clean$8,216$10,048$11,457
Average$7,369$8,983$10,201
Rough$6,523$7,918$8,946
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,774$15,766$18,082
Clean$12,148$14,972$17,143
Average$10,896$13,385$15,265
Rough$9,644$11,798$13,386
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,600$13,327$15,435
Clean$10,081$12,656$14,634
Average$9,042$11,315$13,030
Rough$8,003$9,973$11,427
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,617$14,506$16,739
Clean$11,048$13,776$15,870
Average$9,909$12,316$14,131
Rough$8,771$10,855$12,392
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,035$9,601$10,817
Clean$7,641$9,118$10,255
Average$6,854$8,152$9,131
Rough$6,066$7,185$8,008
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,606$13,334$15,444
Clean$10,086$12,663$14,641
Average$9,047$11,321$13,037
Rough$8,008$9,979$11,433
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,425$10,806$12,644
Clean$8,013$10,262$11,988
Average$7,187$9,174$10,674
Rough$6,361$8,087$9,361
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,028$6,407$6,712
Clean$5,733$6,085$6,363
Average$5,142$5,440$5,666
Rough$4,551$4,795$4,969
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,911$11,589$13,655
Clean$8,475$11,006$12,946
Average$7,601$9,839$11,528
Rough$6,728$8,673$10,109
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,882$12,493$14,512
Clean$9,398$11,865$13,759
Average$8,430$10,607$12,251
Rough$7,461$9,349$10,744
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,034$6,592$7,031
Clean$5,738$6,260$6,666
Average$5,147$5,597$5,936
Rough$4,556$4,933$5,206
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,432$8,614$10,296
Clean$6,117$8,180$9,761
Average$5,486$7,313$8,692
Rough$4,856$6,446$7,622
Sell my 2012 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,180 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,180 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,180 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 GMC Canyon ranges from $4,856 to $10,296, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.