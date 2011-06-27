Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,484
|$14,293
|$16,467
|Clean
|$10,921
|$13,573
|$15,611
|Average
|$9,796
|$12,135
|$13,901
|Rough
|$8,670
|$10,696
|$12,191
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,075
|$13,573
|$15,509
|Clean
|$10,532
|$12,890
|$14,703
|Average
|$9,447
|$11,524
|$13,092
|Rough
|$8,361
|$10,158
|$11,482
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,640
|$10,580
|$12,084
|Clean
|$8,216
|$10,048
|$11,457
|Average
|$7,369
|$8,983
|$10,201
|Rough
|$6,523
|$7,918
|$8,946
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,774
|$15,766
|$18,082
|Clean
|$12,148
|$14,972
|$17,143
|Average
|$10,896
|$13,385
|$15,265
|Rough
|$9,644
|$11,798
|$13,386
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,600
|$13,327
|$15,435
|Clean
|$10,081
|$12,656
|$14,634
|Average
|$9,042
|$11,315
|$13,030
|Rough
|$8,003
|$9,973
|$11,427
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,617
|$14,506
|$16,739
|Clean
|$11,048
|$13,776
|$15,870
|Average
|$9,909
|$12,316
|$14,131
|Rough
|$8,771
|$10,855
|$12,392
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,035
|$9,601
|$10,817
|Clean
|$7,641
|$9,118
|$10,255
|Average
|$6,854
|$8,152
|$9,131
|Rough
|$6,066
|$7,185
|$8,008
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,606
|$13,334
|$15,444
|Clean
|$10,086
|$12,663
|$14,641
|Average
|$9,047
|$11,321
|$13,037
|Rough
|$8,008
|$9,979
|$11,433
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,425
|$10,806
|$12,644
|Clean
|$8,013
|$10,262
|$11,988
|Average
|$7,187
|$9,174
|$10,674
|Rough
|$6,361
|$8,087
|$9,361
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,028
|$6,407
|$6,712
|Clean
|$5,733
|$6,085
|$6,363
|Average
|$5,142
|$5,440
|$5,666
|Rough
|$4,551
|$4,795
|$4,969
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,911
|$11,589
|$13,655
|Clean
|$8,475
|$11,006
|$12,946
|Average
|$7,601
|$9,839
|$11,528
|Rough
|$6,728
|$8,673
|$10,109
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,882
|$12,493
|$14,512
|Clean
|$9,398
|$11,865
|$13,759
|Average
|$8,430
|$10,607
|$12,251
|Rough
|$7,461
|$9,349
|$10,744
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,034
|$6,592
|$7,031
|Clean
|$5,738
|$6,260
|$6,666
|Average
|$5,147
|$5,597
|$5,936
|Rough
|$4,556
|$4,933
|$5,206
Estimated values
2012 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,432
|$8,614
|$10,296
|Clean
|$6,117
|$8,180
|$9,761
|Average
|$5,486
|$7,313
|$8,692
|Rough
|$4,856
|$6,446
|$7,622