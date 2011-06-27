Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,621
|$75,684
|$80,679
|Clean
|$70,220
|$74,211
|$79,108
|Average
|$67,419
|$71,264
|$75,965
|Rough
|$64,617
|$68,317
|$72,822
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$128,445
|$132,495
|$137,494
|Clean
|$125,933
|$129,916
|$134,816
|Average
|$120,909
|$124,756
|$129,459
|Rough
|$115,885
|$119,597
|$124,103
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,853
|$89,420
|$98,702
|Clean
|$80,252
|$87,679
|$96,779
|Average
|$77,050
|$84,197
|$92,934
|Rough
|$73,849
|$80,715
|$89,089
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$145,883
|$159,372
|$175,914
|Clean
|$143,030
|$156,269
|$172,487
|Average
|$137,324
|$150,064
|$165,635
|Rough
|$131,618
|$143,858
|$158,782
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$108,720
|$112,710
|$117,630
|Clean
|$106,594
|$110,516
|$115,339
|Average
|$102,341
|$106,127
|$110,756
|Rough
|$98,089
|$101,738
|$106,174
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,940
|$70,227
|$75,493
|Clean
|$64,651
|$68,860
|$74,022
|Average
|$62,072
|$66,125
|$71,082
|Rough
|$59,492
|$63,391
|$68,141
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$181,394
|$184,742
|$188,903
|Clean
|$177,846
|$181,145
|$185,224
|Average
|$170,751
|$173,951
|$177,865
|Rough
|$163,656
|$166,758
|$170,506
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,139
|$67,687
|$73,271
|Clean
|$61,904
|$66,369
|$71,844
|Average
|$59,434
|$63,733
|$68,990
|Rough
|$56,965
|$61,098
|$66,135
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$119,606
|$124,233
|$129,934
|Clean
|$117,266
|$121,814
|$127,403
|Average
|$112,588
|$116,977
|$122,341
|Rough
|$107,910
|$112,139
|$117,280
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,949
|$73,138
|$80,730
|Clean
|$65,640
|$71,714
|$79,158
|Average
|$63,021
|$68,866
|$76,013
|Rough
|$60,402
|$66,018
|$72,868
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$167,391
|$170,481
|$174,321
|Clean
|$164,118
|$167,162
|$170,926
|Average
|$157,570
|$160,523
|$164,135
|Rough
|$151,022
|$153,885
|$157,344
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$96,160
|$100,007
|$104,745
|Clean
|$94,280
|$98,060
|$102,705
|Average
|$90,518
|$94,166
|$98,625
|Rough
|$86,757
|$90,272
|$94,544