2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$71,621$75,684$80,679
Clean$70,220$74,211$79,108
Average$67,419$71,264$75,965
Rough$64,617$68,317$72,822
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$128,445$132,495$137,494
Clean$125,933$129,916$134,816
Average$120,909$124,756$129,459
Rough$115,885$119,597$124,103
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$81,853$89,420$98,702
Clean$80,252$87,679$96,779
Average$77,050$84,197$92,934
Rough$73,849$80,715$89,089
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$145,883$159,372$175,914
Clean$143,030$156,269$172,487
Average$137,324$150,064$165,635
Rough$131,618$143,858$158,782
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$108,720$112,710$117,630
Clean$106,594$110,516$115,339
Average$102,341$106,127$110,756
Rough$98,089$101,738$106,174
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,940$70,227$75,493
Clean$64,651$68,860$74,022
Average$62,072$66,125$71,082
Rough$59,492$63,391$68,141
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$181,394$184,742$188,903
Clean$177,846$181,145$185,224
Average$170,751$173,951$177,865
Rough$163,656$166,758$170,506
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,139$67,687$73,271
Clean$61,904$66,369$71,844
Average$59,434$63,733$68,990
Rough$56,965$61,098$66,135
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$119,606$124,233$129,934
Clean$117,266$121,814$127,403
Average$112,588$116,977$122,341
Rough$107,910$112,139$117,280
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,949$73,138$80,730
Clean$65,640$71,714$79,158
Average$63,021$68,866$76,013
Rough$60,402$66,018$72,868
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$167,391$170,481$174,321
Clean$164,118$167,162$170,926
Average$157,570$160,523$164,135
Rough$151,022$153,885$157,344
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$96,160$100,007$104,745
Clean$94,280$98,060$102,705
Average$90,518$94,166$98,625
Rough$86,757$90,272$94,544
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $65,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $71,714 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class ranges from $60,402 to $80,730, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.