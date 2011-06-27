Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Frank , 12/25/2016 S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A)

Sensitive to tire puncture issues. It's a big heavy car but it has racy low wall tires on it. Update: since bought a 2017 Cabriolet S63 AMG (same car, just a convertible). Has been perfect now for 6 months.