Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 S-Class
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$29,783 - $39,659
Used S-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Great car

Frank, 12/25/2016
S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Sensitive to tire puncture issues. It's a big heavy car but it has racy low wall tires on it. Update: since bought a 2017 Cabriolet S63 AMG (same car, just a convertible). Has been perfect now for 6 months.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
