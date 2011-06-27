Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Outplays Bentley and BMW
The 2007 Mercedes Benz S65 AMG is the best car I ever owned. I have owned a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Bentley Arnage, Maserati Quadroppe, and have driven a BMW 760 Li. None can compare to the true luxury car, the S65. For a 604 horsepower V12, I get a great 19.8 miles to gallon highway as an average, and every so often, I get 22. The ride is comfortable. It has agressive AMG styling and performance. To all who look for a true luxury car under $200,000 that (technically) compares to a Maybach 57s or a R-R Phantom, forget Bentley( Let me remind you, thought, the Bentley is good). Go for the excellent 2007 S65 AMG V12 BiTurbo.
Hot Car but not a BMW
I tried this powerhouse after driving BMW's for 10 years. More power than you will ever need (3 sets of tires in 18 months) but still an MB and not a BMW in drivability. Total brake failure (fluid drained out) in the first two weeks didn't help with impression but it was fine after that...no maintenance issues. Front fender is ripe for destruction on high parking bumpers. Traded recently for a winter car (S550 with 4Matic) but will go back to an S65 or BMW 7 series soon....
Great car
This is the absolute best car. It's better than anything I've ever driven. It is worth the price.
