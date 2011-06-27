  1. Home
Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350D Features & Specs

More about the 1995 S-Class
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)501.6/686.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight4610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base119.7 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
