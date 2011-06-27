Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
One Great ML 500
One great SUV. My husband and I had the 2004 ML350 for about a year. My husband was pleased with the ML350 stating it was a truck and was suppose to drive like a truck. My opinion was a little different, I hated everything about the ML350. Well..whenever the 2006 ML came out we went to the dealership to test drive. My husband was in shock with how different the ride. Of course, I was sold after riding for a block. We purchased the ML500 and we are in love with the ride, sleak style, comforts in seating space, the great speed on the highway and much, much more.
Loving My "New to Me" ML 350!!
This is my 1st Mercedes and I am, so far, more than happy with my choice. I traded in my '07 Chevy Tahoe as it was nearing its Warranty end and I could hear all the clunks and bumps starting to happen. I purchased this one with 31K miles and a great warranty. The difference is amazing! I LOVE the way this vehicle looks and feels when driving. The interior feels very roomy and comfy. I'm still getting used to all the bells and whistles and how to navigate them. My only complaints are: the 6 disc CD changer~seems kinda slow and chunky and no iPod integration. Also, I have to purchase a bluetooth module to enable my handsfree option.
accident waiting to happen
Overall the car is good, much improved over our previous 2003 ML. The steering column mounted, electronic shift however is a major problem, which MB won't or can't fix. It is easy to think you have put it in park by pushing the button, also has tendency to come out of park. My wife was run over by her ML after it failed to stay in park and rolled backwards on flat parking lot. Thus far MB has done nothing to address the problem. Since the computer drives the car it seems it would be very easy to have the computer stop the car, shut down engine or otherwise give an aggressive warning when car is in gear and door opens; the little dashboard light which currently does the job is useless.
Never Again
At 60K miles, tranmission failed. Cost to repair - $7 thousand dollars. Mechanic (other than dealership) opined that he did not know why MB had not recalled them. He never drives a MB made after 2004. A total piece of junk that has put me back finacially several yrs.
ML350
Cant emphasize enough how quiet this car is at all speeds and on all road surfaces. Responsive V-6 engine with smooth 7 speed auto transmission. Steering wheel paddle switches for manual shifting. 2007 fuel specs are 17/21! Good visibility front and sides. Sirius satellite, HarmonKardon sound and Nav systems are top notch. GPS/Nav entry not limited while driving. Glove box f-jack for connecting iPod or other systems. Roomy front seat driver and passenger room including foot floor width---no front wheel fender to contend with. Comfortably fix 3 adults in rear seat. Wide opening doors for easy access. Auto-rear lift gate operates from fob and drivers door switch. Great SUV!
