Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,905
|$51,505
|$54,724
|Clean
|$48,041
|$50,590
|$53,734
|Average
|$46,315
|$48,761
|$51,753
|Rough
|$44,588
|$46,932
|$49,773
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,733
|$91,680
|$94,124
|Clean
|$88,148
|$90,051
|$92,421
|Average
|$84,980
|$86,795
|$89,015
|Rough
|$81,811
|$83,538
|$85,608
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,911
|$69,296
|$72,262
|Clean
|$65,730
|$68,065
|$70,955
|Average
|$63,367
|$65,604
|$68,340
|Rough
|$61,004
|$63,143
|$65,725