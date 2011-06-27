Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$3,848
|$4,747
|Clean
|$1,973
|$3,549
|$4,383
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,950
|$3,656
|Rough
|$1,308
|$2,351
|$2,928
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana SLT 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$4,510
|$5,455
|Clean
|$2,498
|$4,159
|$5,037
|Average
|$2,077
|$3,458
|$4,201
|Rough
|$1,657
|$2,756
|$3,365
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,992
|$4,927
|Clean
|$2,044
|$3,682
|$4,550
|Average
|$1,699
|$3,060
|$3,794
|Rough
|$1,355
|$2,439
|$3,039
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,715
|$4,517
|Clean
|$2,017
|$3,426
|$4,171
|Average
|$1,678
|$2,848
|$3,479
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,270
|$2,787
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana 2500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,129
|$3,823
|$4,714
|Clean
|$1,964
|$3,526
|$4,352
|Average
|$1,633
|$2,931
|$3,630
|Rough
|$1,302
|$2,336
|$2,908
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$3,474
|$4,290
|Clean
|$1,771
|$3,203
|$3,962
|Average
|$1,473
|$2,663
|$3,304
|Rough
|$1,174
|$2,123
|$2,647