  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Chrysler Sebring Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,864$5,413$6,426
Clean$3,565$4,999$5,932
Average$2,966$4,171$4,943
Rough$2,367$3,344$3,954
Sell my 2010 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,102$4,386$5,226
Clean$2,861$4,051$4,824
Average$2,381$3,380$4,020
Rough$1,900$2,709$3,216
Sell my 2010 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,856$4,024$4,787
Clean$2,635$3,716$4,418
Average$2,192$3,101$3,682
Rough$1,750$2,485$2,945
Sell my 2010 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,336$4,943$5,991
Clean$3,078$4,565$5,530
Average$2,561$3,809$4,608
Rough$2,044$3,053$3,686
Sell my 2010 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,523$3,557$4,233
Clean$2,327$3,285$3,908
Average$1,937$2,741$3,256
Rough$1,546$2,197$2,605
Sell my 2010 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,327 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,285 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Sebring is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,327 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,285 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,327 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,285 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chrysler Sebring ranges from $1,546 to $4,233, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chrysler Sebring is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.