Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,864
|$5,413
|$6,426
|Clean
|$3,565
|$4,999
|$5,932
|Average
|$2,966
|$4,171
|$4,943
|Rough
|$2,367
|$3,344
|$3,954
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,102
|$4,386
|$5,226
|Clean
|$2,861
|$4,051
|$4,824
|Average
|$2,381
|$3,380
|$4,020
|Rough
|$1,900
|$2,709
|$3,216
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,856
|$4,024
|$4,787
|Clean
|$2,635
|$3,716
|$4,418
|Average
|$2,192
|$3,101
|$3,682
|Rough
|$1,750
|$2,485
|$2,945
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,336
|$4,943
|$5,991
|Clean
|$3,078
|$4,565
|$5,530
|Average
|$2,561
|$3,809
|$4,608
|Rough
|$2,044
|$3,053
|$3,686
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,523
|$3,557
|$4,233
|Clean
|$2,327
|$3,285
|$3,908
|Average
|$1,937
|$2,741
|$3,256
|Rough
|$1,546
|$2,197
|$2,605