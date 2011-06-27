Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,885
|$12,051
|$14,098
|Clean
|$9,592
|$11,692
|$13,639
|Average
|$9,005
|$10,974
|$12,721
|Rough
|$8,419
|$10,256
|$11,803
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,501
|$11,951
|$14,251
|Clean
|$9,219
|$11,595
|$13,787
|Average
|$8,656
|$10,883
|$12,859
|Rough
|$8,092
|$10,171
|$11,931
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,311
|$13,222
|$15,944
|Clean
|$10,005
|$12,828
|$15,425
|Average
|$9,394
|$12,040
|$14,387
|Rough
|$8,782
|$11,252
|$13,348
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,258
|$13,111
|$15,783
|Clean
|$9,954
|$12,721
|$15,269
|Average
|$9,345
|$11,939
|$14,241
|Rough
|$8,737
|$11,158
|$13,213
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,192
|$11,474
|$13,619
|Clean
|$8,919
|$11,132
|$13,176
|Average
|$8,374
|$10,448
|$12,289
|Rough
|$7,828
|$9,764
|$11,402
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,263
|$11,511
|$13,627
|Clean
|$8,988
|$11,168
|$13,183
|Average
|$8,439
|$10,482
|$12,296
|Rough
|$7,889
|$9,796
|$11,408