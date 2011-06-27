  1. Home
2014 Ford E-Series Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,885$12,051$14,098
Clean$9,592$11,692$13,639
Average$9,005$10,974$12,721
Rough$8,419$10,256$11,803
Sell my 2014 Ford E-Series Van with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,501$11,951$14,251
Clean$9,219$11,595$13,787
Average$8,656$10,883$12,859
Rough$8,092$10,171$11,931
Sell my 2014 Ford E-Series Van with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,311$13,222$15,944
Clean$10,005$12,828$15,425
Average$9,394$12,040$14,387
Rough$8,782$11,252$13,348
Sell my 2014 Ford E-Series Van with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,258$13,111$15,783
Clean$9,954$12,721$15,269
Average$9,345$11,939$14,241
Rough$8,737$11,158$13,213
Sell my 2014 Ford E-Series Van with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,192$11,474$13,619
Clean$8,919$11,132$13,176
Average$8,374$10,448$12,289
Rough$7,828$9,764$11,402
Sell my 2014 Ford E-Series Van with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,263$11,511$13,627
Clean$8,988$11,168$13,183
Average$8,439$10,482$12,296
Rough$7,889$9,796$11,408
Sell my 2014 Ford E-Series Van with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford E-Series Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford E-Series Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,988 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,168 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford E-Series Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford E-Series Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,988 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,168 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford E-Series Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford E-Series Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,988 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,168 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford E-Series Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford E-Series Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford E-Series Van ranges from $7,889 to $13,627, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford E-Series Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.