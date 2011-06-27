Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,570
|$13,873
|$16,187
|Clean
|$11,251
|$13,483
|$15,723
|Average
|$10,612
|$12,703
|$14,793
|Rough
|$9,974
|$11,923
|$13,864
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,402
|$15,924
|$18,460
|Clean
|$13,032
|$15,476
|$17,930
|Average
|$12,293
|$14,581
|$16,870
|Rough
|$11,553
|$13,686
|$15,811
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,893
|$13,089
|$15,299
|Clean
|$10,592
|$12,721
|$14,860
|Average
|$9,991
|$11,986
|$13,982
|Rough
|$9,390
|$11,250
|$13,104
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,195
|$16,751
|$19,321
|Clean
|$13,803
|$16,280
|$18,766
|Average
|$13,019
|$15,338
|$17,657
|Rough
|$12,236
|$14,397
|$16,548