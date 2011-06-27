Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Superlative Style, Substance, Performance and Reliability mtns85 , 07/18/2014 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for about 13 months and put almost 23,000 miles on it. I have loved the experience so far and have had no issues with reliability. Live in CT and the car has been awesome commuting in the snow with the factory tires. Much cooler/rarer than the BMW X3. GLK's faux leather is textured to replicate real leather and has verisimilitude in its touch. Also great with rain, snow, etc. The sound of the doors closing is truly like that of a vault. Unfortunately a wayward deer head-butted my door while I was going 30 mph...but there was NO dent/damage whatsoever! Truly an incredible machine and I am so happy I chose it. Report Abuse

great little suv, BUT..... gby , 07/01/2013 21 of 22 people found this review helpful We own a 2013 rdx tech and I must say its a great value ,But after buying the 2013 glk350 It surely puts the rdx to shame in refinement.The only thing that bothers me is that the glk could use a bit more space to compete better instead of forcing people to go for the ML. Also, there is nothing like the smell and feel of leather and its a 2100 option on the glk. It doesn't work for me that a luxury brand like mercedes would come up with a gimmick like mb tech fake look leather so they can ask for 2100 for something that should be standard in this brand. The smell of the mb tech is not pleasing and smells cheap ( sounds weird). We sill take the rdx for shopping due to more space . Report Abuse

Luxurious details with high maintenance price tags Gary Wagner , 01/23/2017 GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I love this car so far. It is comfortable, drives great, has a beautiful interior, and turns heads when I pull into a parking space. What I don't like is the ridiculous price tag for maintenance and service at the Mercedes dealer. I checked on their 20,000 mile maintenance package and have postponed it when they told be it would be $660. That is for them to change the oil and do some basic checks. Yes, it is a luxury car and yes I expected to pay a lot at a dealer but that seems extreme. I also wanted to transfer the MBrace (their version of OnStar) to me since it is transferable but they will only do that at a dealer at a cost of $180. Same thing to update the navigation to a current version - $249 and can only be done at the dealer. I'll be doing all of these things but I have to prepare my wife for it first. She thought the $100 I paid my local mechanic to change the oil was outrageous. I haven't told her about the other costs yet. Just be prepared for this if you buy a Mercedes and want to keep it well maintained. Plan on about $500 in upfront costs for updates and transfers. Then plan on about $800 per year in preventative maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Bought used with 74k miles on it LuckyKY , 04/27/2019 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have only owned this vehicle for about three months so far. I read tons of reviews on it before purchasing, but never could find a review from someone who had purchased a GLK with the same amount of miles on theirs, which is why I’m writing this review. The exterior look of this SUV is what first caught my eye. I owned an Infiniti FX35 before this. I love vehicles that are different/aggressive looking. There are a few nicks in my paint & minor scratches of the clear coat which I’m sure is from someone trying to wax & buff who didn’t know what they were doing. The interior is sharp & I love the wood grain details. I do have a tear in the seam of the driver’s seat that I’m currently trying to repair & I've noticed some peeling of the plastic coating on the steering wheel. Aside from that, I’m happy with the interior...& I LOVE the sun/moon roof. As far as performance, I’m still trying to get used to the odd start up noises & ticking of the engine which I’ve been told is all normal due to the operation of its direct injection engine. It’s definitely different from any other vehicle I’ve owned. The “get up & go” on this vehicle is certainly lacking. It takes a bit to get up to speed. Fortunately, I’m not trying to race anyone. I work 30 miles from home so this vehicle gets a lot of highway time. I love the visibility from the cab of the GLK. The blind spots are slight. There’s definitely some wind noise which I’m sure is due to the vast windshield. I did read some reviews about the windows & the sun/moon roof leaking. I haven’t had that problem. There’s also some road noise that I’m attributing to the sport tires that were put on this vehicle before I purchased it. Since they’re brand new tires, I’m living with it for now, but will be looking at different, hopefully quieter, tires when it comes time to replace them. For the most part, the ride is comfortable, smooth & fairly quiet, but my FX felt more solid on the road. The transmission transitions between gears smoothly, but I have heard a slight whine that only lasts a couple seconds when going from second to third gear. However, it doesn’t happen every time that transition is made. I’ll definitely be addressing this with the technician when it goes in for servicing, but I realize this 6 year old vehicle isn’t going to operate as a brand new one might. I also just had my right low beam bulb go out, so I’ll be replacing that this weekend. The main complaint I read when researching the GLK was the cost of maintenance & repairs. Most of those reviews were from people taking their Mercedes to a dealership. That’s understandable if the vehicle is still under warranty, but I made sure to touch base with my repair shop owner before purchasing this GLK to be sure he & his technicians would be willing & able to service it. Fortunately they are &, comparing his maintenance & repair estimates to that of the local dealership, he’s going to charge roughly half of what they do...which is HUGE! All in all, I’m pleased with the GLK so far. UPDATE: I decided to trade in the GLK for a Lexus RX350 a few months ago. My main reason for doing so was the inconsistent start up noises. There were times I would start it & the RPMs would rev high, then settle after a few seconds. Other times, it would idle so low upon start up that it almost killed the engine, but again would normalize after a few seconds. I’m ok with the odd start up noises as long as they’re consistent. These were not. That, combined with the lack of “get up & go”, is why I traded it in. For a Mercedes, I expected to be more impressed. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse