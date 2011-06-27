Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,641
|$2,265
|$2,612
|Clean
|$1,443
|$1,997
|$2,303
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,462
|$1,686
|Rough
|$653
|$926
|$1,068
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$1,881
|$2,184
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,658
|$1,926
|Average
|$852
|$1,214
|$1,409
|Rough
|$531
|$769
|$893
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$1,856
|$2,162
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,636
|$1,906
|Average
|$831
|$1,198
|$1,395
|Rough
|$518
|$759
|$884
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special Edition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$1,826
|$2,122
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,610
|$1,871
|Average
|$824
|$1,179
|$1,369
|Rough
|$514
|$747
|$868
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,831
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,614
|$1,876
|Average
|$827
|$1,181
|$1,373
|Rough
|$515
|$748
|$870