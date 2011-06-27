  1. Home
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,641$2,265$2,612
Clean$1,443$1,997$2,303
Average$1,048$1,462$1,686
Rough$653$926$1,068
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$1,881$2,184
Clean$1,173$1,658$1,926
Average$852$1,214$1,409
Rough$531$769$893
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,301$1,856$2,162
Clean$1,144$1,636$1,906
Average$831$1,198$1,395
Rough$518$759$884
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special Edition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,291$1,826$2,122
Clean$1,135$1,610$1,871
Average$824$1,179$1,369
Rough$514$747$868
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,295$1,831$2,128
Clean$1,139$1,614$1,876
Average$827$1,181$1,373
Rough$515$748$870
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,658 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme ranges from $531 to $2,184, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.