2005 Nissan Frontier Value

Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,493$5,105$5,995
Clean$3,196$4,665$5,471
Average$2,600$3,785$4,424
Rough$2,005$2,905$3,376
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,154$4,734$5,605
Clean$2,885$4,326$5,115
Average$2,347$3,510$4,136
Rough$1,810$2,694$3,156
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab Nismo 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,502$6,446$7,520
Clean$4,119$5,890$6,863
Average$3,351$4,779$5,548
Rough$2,584$3,668$4,234
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,927$5,682$6,651
Clean$3,593$5,192$6,070
Average$2,923$4,213$4,907
Rough$2,254$3,233$3,745
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab LE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,760$5,820$6,957
Clean$3,439$5,319$6,349
Average$2,798$4,315$5,133
Rough$2,158$3,312$3,917
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,321$6,204$7,245
Clean$3,952$5,670$6,612
Average$3,216$4,600$5,346
Rough$2,480$3,531$4,079
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,472$5,313$6,327
Clean$3,176$4,855$5,774
Average$2,584$3,939$4,669
Rough$1,993$3,023$3,563
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,998$4,143$4,778
Clean$2,742$3,786$4,361
Average$2,231$3,072$3,525
Rough$1,720$2,358$2,690
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,591$5,298$6,241
Clean$3,285$4,841$5,696
Average$2,673$3,928$4,605
Rough$2,061$3,015$3,514
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab Nismo 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,959$5,676$6,624
Clean$3,622$5,186$6,045
Average$2,947$4,208$4,887
Rough$2,272$3,230$3,730
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab Nismo Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,963$3,899$4,418
Clean$2,711$3,563$4,032
Average$2,206$2,891$3,260
Rough$1,701$2,219$2,488
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,880$5,561$6,489
Clean$3,550$5,081$5,922
Average$2,888$4,123$4,788
Rough$2,227$3,164$3,654
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,940$5,928$7,024
Clean$3,604$5,417$6,410
Average$2,933$4,395$5,182
Rough$2,261$3,373$3,955
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,589$3,906$4,634
Clean$2,369$3,570$4,229
Average$1,927$2,896$3,419
Rough$1,486$2,223$2,609
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab Nismo 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,880$6,121$7,355
Clean$3,550$5,593$6,712
Average$2,888$4,538$5,427
Rough$2,227$3,483$4,141
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,337$3,212$3,698
Clean$2,138$2,935$3,375
Average$1,740$2,382$2,728
Rough$1,341$1,828$2,082
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,141$5,896$6,867
Clean$3,788$5,388$6,267
Average$3,082$4,372$5,067
Rough$2,377$3,355$3,867
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,173$4,631$5,436
Clean$2,902$4,231$4,961
Average$2,362$3,433$4,011
Rough$1,821$2,635$3,061
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab Nismo Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,206$6,278$7,422
Clean$3,848$5,737$6,773
Average$3,131$4,655$5,476
Rough$2,414$3,573$4,179
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,570 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,570 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,570 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan Frontier ranges from $1,486 to $4,634, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.