Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,493
|$5,105
|$5,995
|Clean
|$3,196
|$4,665
|$5,471
|Average
|$2,600
|$3,785
|$4,424
|Rough
|$2,005
|$2,905
|$3,376
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,154
|$4,734
|$5,605
|Clean
|$2,885
|$4,326
|$5,115
|Average
|$2,347
|$3,510
|$4,136
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,694
|$3,156
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab Nismo 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,502
|$6,446
|$7,520
|Clean
|$4,119
|$5,890
|$6,863
|Average
|$3,351
|$4,779
|$5,548
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,668
|$4,234
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$5,682
|$6,651
|Clean
|$3,593
|$5,192
|$6,070
|Average
|$2,923
|$4,213
|$4,907
|Rough
|$2,254
|$3,233
|$3,745
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab LE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,760
|$5,820
|$6,957
|Clean
|$3,439
|$5,319
|$6,349
|Average
|$2,798
|$4,315
|$5,133
|Rough
|$2,158
|$3,312
|$3,917
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,321
|$6,204
|$7,245
|Clean
|$3,952
|$5,670
|$6,612
|Average
|$3,216
|$4,600
|$5,346
|Rough
|$2,480
|$3,531
|$4,079
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,472
|$5,313
|$6,327
|Clean
|$3,176
|$4,855
|$5,774
|Average
|$2,584
|$3,939
|$4,669
|Rough
|$1,993
|$3,023
|$3,563
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,998
|$4,143
|$4,778
|Clean
|$2,742
|$3,786
|$4,361
|Average
|$2,231
|$3,072
|$3,525
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,358
|$2,690
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,591
|$5,298
|$6,241
|Clean
|$3,285
|$4,841
|$5,696
|Average
|$2,673
|$3,928
|$4,605
|Rough
|$2,061
|$3,015
|$3,514
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab Nismo 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$5,676
|$6,624
|Clean
|$3,622
|$5,186
|$6,045
|Average
|$2,947
|$4,208
|$4,887
|Rough
|$2,272
|$3,230
|$3,730
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab Nismo Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,963
|$3,899
|$4,418
|Clean
|$2,711
|$3,563
|$4,032
|Average
|$2,206
|$2,891
|$3,260
|Rough
|$1,701
|$2,219
|$2,488
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,880
|$5,561
|$6,489
|Clean
|$3,550
|$5,081
|$5,922
|Average
|$2,888
|$4,123
|$4,788
|Rough
|$2,227
|$3,164
|$3,654
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,940
|$5,928
|$7,024
|Clean
|$3,604
|$5,417
|$6,410
|Average
|$2,933
|$4,395
|$5,182
|Rough
|$2,261
|$3,373
|$3,955
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,589
|$3,906
|$4,634
|Clean
|$2,369
|$3,570
|$4,229
|Average
|$1,927
|$2,896
|$3,419
|Rough
|$1,486
|$2,223
|$2,609
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab Nismo 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,880
|$6,121
|$7,355
|Clean
|$3,550
|$5,593
|$6,712
|Average
|$2,888
|$4,538
|$5,427
|Rough
|$2,227
|$3,483
|$4,141
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$3,212
|$3,698
|Clean
|$2,138
|$2,935
|$3,375
|Average
|$1,740
|$2,382
|$2,728
|Rough
|$1,341
|$1,828
|$2,082
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,141
|$5,896
|$6,867
|Clean
|$3,788
|$5,388
|$6,267
|Average
|$3,082
|$4,372
|$5,067
|Rough
|$2,377
|$3,355
|$3,867
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,173
|$4,631
|$5,436
|Clean
|$2,902
|$4,231
|$4,961
|Average
|$2,362
|$3,433
|$4,011
|Rough
|$1,821
|$2,635
|$3,061
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab Nismo Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,206
|$6,278
|$7,422
|Clean
|$3,848
|$5,737
|$6,773
|Average
|$3,131
|$4,655
|$5,476
|Rough
|$2,414
|$3,573
|$4,179