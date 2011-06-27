Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,412
|$30,907
|$33,958
|Clean
|$28,025
|$30,483
|$33,489
|Average
|$27,249
|$29,635
|$32,552
|Rough
|$26,474
|$28,787
|$31,615
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,899
|$24,271
|$27,174
|Clean
|$21,600
|$23,938
|$26,799
|Average
|$21,003
|$23,272
|$26,049
|Rough
|$20,405
|$22,607
|$25,299
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,160
|$25,595
|$28,574
|Clean
|$22,843
|$25,244
|$28,180
|Average
|$22,211
|$24,542
|$27,391
|Rough
|$21,579
|$23,840
|$26,603
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,400
|$32,925
|$36,013
|Clean
|$29,986
|$32,473
|$35,516
|Average
|$29,156
|$31,570
|$34,523
|Rough
|$28,326
|$30,667
|$33,529
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,930
|$24,306
|$27,214
|Clean
|$21,631
|$23,973
|$26,839
|Average
|$21,032
|$23,306
|$26,087
|Rough
|$20,433
|$22,639
|$25,336
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Convenience and Premium Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,306
|$29,703
|$32,636
|Clean
|$26,933
|$29,295
|$32,185
|Average
|$26,188
|$28,481
|$31,285
|Rough
|$25,443
|$27,666
|$30,384
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,551
|$31,057
|$34,124
|Clean
|$28,161
|$30,631
|$33,653
|Average
|$27,382
|$29,779
|$32,711
|Rough
|$26,603
|$28,928
|$31,769
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,661
|$22,973
|$25,803
|Clean
|$20,379
|$22,658
|$25,447
|Average
|$19,815
|$22,028
|$24,734
|Rough
|$19,251
|$21,398
|$24,022
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,151
|$33,729
|$36,884
|Clean
|$30,726
|$33,267
|$36,375
|Average
|$29,876
|$32,341
|$35,357
|Rough
|$29,026
|$31,416
|$34,339
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,207
|$32,859
|$36,103
|Clean
|$29,795
|$32,409
|$35,605
|Average
|$28,971
|$31,507
|$34,608
|Rough
|$28,146
|$30,606
|$33,612