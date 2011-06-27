Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$845
|$1,693
|$2,148
|Clean
|$755
|$1,513
|$1,921
|Average
|$576
|$1,154
|$1,467
|Rough
|$396
|$796
|$1,013
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$685
|$1,398
|$1,781
|Clean
|$612
|$1,250
|$1,593
|Average
|$466
|$954
|$1,216
|Rough
|$321
|$657
|$840
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$3,797
|$5,252
|Clean
|$967
|$3,394
|$4,697
|Average
|$737
|$2,589
|$3,587
|Rough
|$507
|$1,784
|$2,476
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,059
|$1,353
|Clean
|$458
|$946
|$1,210
|Average
|$349
|$722
|$924
|Rough
|$240
|$497
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,530
|$1,939
|Clean
|$687
|$1,368
|$1,734
|Average
|$523
|$1,044
|$1,324
|Rough
|$360
|$719
|$914
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,038
|$1,353
|Clean
|$404
|$928
|$1,210
|Average
|$308
|$708
|$924
|Rough
|$212
|$488
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,054
|$1,353
|Clean
|$446
|$942
|$1,210
|Average
|$340
|$719
|$924
|Rough
|$234
|$495
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck XE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,038
|$1,353
|Clean
|$404
|$928
|$1,210
|Average
|$308
|$708
|$924
|Rough
|$212
|$488
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$2,573
|$3,390
|Clean
|$938
|$2,300
|$3,032
|Average
|$715
|$1,755
|$2,315
|Rough
|$492
|$1,209
|$1,598