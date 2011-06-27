Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews
After my grin settles
This is our first Mercedes. We drove a SRT Jeep and Porsche Macaan prior to the purchase. We have owned for just under a year and about 15k. The car is still as exciting as it was when we drove it off the lot. The engine and exhaust note this car produces makes the incredible sound system seem like a waste of money. There are zero complaints about the car. The sitting position in both the front and rear along with comfort made it the better option over the Porsche. The engineering, fit and finish leave very little to complain about. Gas mileage of course depends on driving habits. High side is mid 20's low side is mid teens. We have the coupe. We have not seen another glc43 coupe since purchase. It has been and continues to be a thrill. I did drive a glc300 when we had or 10k service. The AMG package takes the platform to a well engineered car to a exhilarating experience. The air suspension is a great feature as well.
- Performance
The Best Ever
This is the best car i've ever owned and or driven
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class Coupe
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner