Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews

Todd , 03/06/2018 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is our first Mercedes. We drove a SRT Jeep and Porsche Macaan prior to the purchase. We have owned for just under a year and about 15k. The car is still as exciting as it was when we drove it off the lot. The engine and exhaust note this car produces makes the incredible sound system seem like a waste of money. There are zero complaints about the car. The sitting position in both the front and rear along with comfort made it the better option over the Porsche. The engineering, fit and finish leave very little to complain about. Gas mileage of course depends on driving habits. High side is mid 20's low side is mid teens. We have the coupe. We have not seen another glc43 coupe since purchase. It has been and continues to be a thrill. I did drive a glc300 when we had or 10k service. The AMG package takes the platform to a well engineered car to a exhilarating experience. The air suspension is a great feature as well.