Consumer Rating
(5)
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant and premium interior design
  • Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
  • Abundant driver safety aids work great
  • Turbocharged engine is fuel-efficient for the class
  • Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
  • Infotainment controls aren't always easy to use
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale
List Price Range
$36,995 - $43,490
Used GLC-Class Coupe for Sale
Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

With only one trim level available initially for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Coupe (the GLC300 4Matic), it's not too hard to choose which one to buy. Picking from the GLC's wide variety of available options may be a bit more difficult. The Premium packages (1, 2 and 3) are a good place to start because they add some desirable driver safety aids and a few key extras such as satellite radio and heated seats. Stop there if you're looking to manage cost. Otherwise, the air suspension and interior material and tech upgrades will make the most out of your GLC Coupe.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

A sport-utility vehicle styled to look like a two-door coupe was once an oddity but now is seemingly an inevitability with every new German crossover SUV introduction. This year welcomes a new member to its ranks with the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe. Essentially, the Coupe is a GLC-Class compact luxury crossover SUV that is a bit longer and lower and has a more coupelike profile. It's in the same class as BMW's X4 and it even shares some similarities with the bigger Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. And yes, it has four doors, not two.

It should come as no surprise that the GLC Coupe's sloped roofline results in reduced utility. Adults can fit in the backseat but the trunk is much less useful. If this trade-off is one you can deal with, though, and a sport-utility coupe is what you're looking for, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe seems to be one of the best of the unusual breed.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a compact luxury crossover SUV that seats five and is currently offered in one trim level, the GLC300 4Matic Coupe. A higher-performance AMG GLC 43 Coupe is expected to debut later in the model year. For the GLC300, all-wheel drive (4Matic) and a nine-speed automatic are standard as is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A respectable amount of standard features are included, and many more are offered as options.

The GLC300 Coupe comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a power driver seat, synthetic leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, the Mercedes' COMAND interface (7-inch infotainment display, touchpad and knob controller), Bluetooth connectivity, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration) and an eight-speaker sound system.

From there, you can further equip your GLC300 Coupe with a variety of available options. Most of them are organized into options packages. The main options packages are the Premium 1, 2 and 3 packages. Premium 1 offers blind-spot monitoring, satellite radio, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and a 115-volt power outlet. Premium 2 builds on those features with an 8.4-inch center screen, a navigation system, voice controls and illuminated doorsills. The Premium 3 package further adds enhanced blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking), adaptive full-LED headlights, automatic high-beam headlight control, a cabin fragrance and air purification system, and cargo area storage accessories.

Not enough? Other optional features to look out for include the Advanced Parking Assist package (hands-free liftgate access, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a top-down, 360-degree parking camera system); an adaptive air suspension (Air Body Control); a head-up display; tri-zone climate control; a 14-speaker Burmester premium sound system; a heated steering wheel; heated and ventilated front seats; heated rear seats; rear side-window shades; and various premium leather upholsteries.

Trim tested

Edmunds has limited experience with the new GLC-Class Coupe, but we have done a full test of its sibling, the standard 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic (turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder | 9-speed automatic | AWD). The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect from the Coupe version of the GLC.

Driving

The GLC is a pleasure to drive thanks to competitive performance numbers and an engaging feel. Considering its size, the GLC is easy to control and handling is impressive. Even with the relatively small 2.0-liter engine, it feels quick, and the nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly.

Comfort

This is one of the quietest and most comfortable vehicles in the class. The front seats provide good lateral support and excellent road-trip comfort, while the GLC's suspension keeps things smooth along the way. The optional adaptive suspension will likely make things even better.

Interior

Overall, the Mercedes GLC Coupe's interior quality is excellent. Switchgear and materials such as the MB-Tex synthetic leather are exquisite. There's limited headroom in the rear due to the sloped roof, but legroom is acceptable.

Utility

Despite its sporty profile, the GLC Coupe has one of the biggest cargo areas in the class. With the rear seats folded, there's a total of 56.5 cubic feet of storage. But compared to a regular crossover SUV, it still comes up lacking.

Technology

Though the COMAND infotainment interface is tough to learn and use, the GLC's optional safety tech works great and isn't obtrusive. Available items include blind-spot warning and assist with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First SUV ever!
Alex,05/02/2017
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
So, I am used to driving luxury sedans. This is my first SUV and I must say the transition was seamless. I love the coupe version of the GLC. It fits my style, but I have the utility when needed. I love long road trips, beaches etc. so I am looking forward to doing things like that in this SUV. It is super sporty. Although the engine is only a 4 cylinder, this things has some power! You also have the ability to use the dynamic select options to firm the dampers, steering etc. The seats are chair height so ingress and egress is super easy. You have a commanding view, but with the sportiness of a sedan. Now, having said all of that, I don't haul big items, so that has never been an issue for me. I drove both the GLC wagon and the coupe, and both were wonderful SUVs. Just the coupe seems more buttoned down and has more direct steering. I have not regretted my purchase so far. The interior of this car is amazing, as well as its quiet demeanor. The stereo is amazing and having driven Mercedes products for years, the column electronic shifter and the COMAND system is like an old friend. LOL. I actually like both systems. I added the level 3 package which added all of the safety aids, and they work wonderfully! The active lane assist is amazing, distronic plus is very useful during bumper to bumper traffic, as it will drive the car for you. The cabin fragrance system is also a good option. They are not over sensitive or overbearing.
After my grin settles
Todd,03/06/2018
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
This is our first Mercedes. We drove a SRT Jeep and Porsche Macaan prior to the purchase. We have owned for just under a year and about 15k. The car is still as exciting as it was when we drove it off the lot. The engine and exhaust note this car produces makes the incredible sound system seem like a waste of money. There are zero complaints about the car. The sitting position in both the front and rear along with comfort made it the better option over the Porsche. The engineering, fit and finish leave very little to complain about. Gas mileage of course depends on driving habits. High side is mid 20's low side is mid teens. We have the coupe. We have not seen another glc43 coupe since purchase. It has been and continues to be a thrill. I did drive a glc300 when we had or 10k service. The AMG package takes the platform to a well engineered car to a exhilarating experience. The air suspension is a great feature as well.
excellent excellent loved it
Daniel,07/22/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
When my wife asked me change switch my beloved coupe because she had trouble and couldn’t adjust to the limited view of the rear, i hesitated between saying “ok honey” and “no. i have a cheaper idea. why don’t u learn how to drive”.... i regret saying ok honey. if u don’t mind the smaller trunk space and the confined view, get it. it don’t disappoint. for some odd reason, it has the same output as the regular glc, but somehow this coupe gives you that extra thing u need when u need to.
Varoom!
Hal,03/26/2017
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a fun car to drive!
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the GLC-Class Coupe models:

Active Lane Keeping Assist
Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
Advanced Parking Assist Package
Includes front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a 360-degree parking camera.
Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
Senses objects in front of you and provides warnings about potential collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43, GLC-Class Coupe SUV. Available styles include AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC is priced between $36,995 and$43,490 with odometer readings between 16873 and33620 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 GLC-Class Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,995 and mileage as low as 16873 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,202.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,800.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,753.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

