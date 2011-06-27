So, I am used to driving luxury sedans. This is my first SUV and I must say the transition was seamless. I love the coupe version of the GLC. It fits my style, but I have the utility when needed. I love long road trips, beaches etc. so I am looking forward to doing things like that in this SUV. It is super sporty. Although the engine is only a 4 cylinder, this things has some power! You also have the ability to use the dynamic select options to firm the dampers, steering etc. The seats are chair height so ingress and egress is super easy. You have a commanding view, but with the sportiness of a sedan. Now, having said all of that, I don't haul big items, so that has never been an issue for me. I drove both the GLC wagon and the coupe, and both were wonderful SUVs. Just the coupe seems more buttoned down and has more direct steering. I have not regretted my purchase so far. The interior of this car is amazing, as well as its quiet demeanor. The stereo is amazing and having driven Mercedes products for years, the column electronic shifter and the COMAND system is like an old friend. LOL. I actually like both systems. I added the level 3 package which added all of the safety aids, and they work wonderfully! The active lane assist is amazing, distronic plus is very useful during bumper to bumper traffic, as it will drive the car for you. The cabin fragrance system is also a good option. They are not over sensitive or overbearing.

