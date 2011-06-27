2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegant and premium interior design
- Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
- Abundant driver safety aids work great
- Turbocharged engine is fuel-efficient for the class
- Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
- Infotainment controls aren't always easy to use
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
A sport-utility vehicle styled to look like a two-door coupe was once an oddity but now is seemingly an inevitability with every new German crossover SUV introduction. This year welcomes a new member to its ranks with the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe. Essentially, the Coupe is a GLC-Class compact luxury crossover SUV that is a bit longer and lower and has a more coupelike profile. It's in the same class as BMW's X4 and it even shares some similarities with the bigger Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. And yes, it has four doors, not two.
It should come as no surprise that the GLC Coupe's sloped roofline results in reduced utility. Adults can fit in the backseat but the trunk is much less useful. If this trade-off is one you can deal with, though, and a sport-utility coupe is what you're looking for, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe seems to be one of the best of the unusual breed.
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a compact luxury crossover SUV that seats five and is currently offered in one trim level, the GLC300 4Matic Coupe. A higher-performance AMG GLC 43 Coupe is expected to debut later in the model year. For the GLC300, all-wheel drive (4Matic) and a nine-speed automatic are standard as is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A respectable amount of standard features are included, and many more are offered as options.
The GLC300 Coupe comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a power driver seat, synthetic leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, the Mercedes' COMAND interface (7-inch infotainment display, touchpad and knob controller), Bluetooth connectivity, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration) and an eight-speaker sound system.
From there, you can further equip your GLC300 Coupe with a variety of available options. Most of them are organized into options packages. The main options packages are the Premium 1, 2 and 3 packages. Premium 1 offers blind-spot monitoring, satellite radio, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and a 115-volt power outlet. Premium 2 builds on those features with an 8.4-inch center screen, a navigation system, voice controls and illuminated doorsills. The Premium 3 package further adds enhanced blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking), adaptive full-LED headlights, automatic high-beam headlight control, a cabin fragrance and air purification system, and cargo area storage accessories.
Not enough? Other optional features to look out for include the Advanced Parking Assist package (hands-free liftgate access, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a top-down, 360-degree parking camera system); an adaptive air suspension (Air Body Control); a head-up display; tri-zone climate control; a 14-speaker Burmester premium sound system; a heated steering wheel; heated and ventilated front seats; heated rear seats; rear side-window shades; and various premium leather upholsteries.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GLC-Class Coupe models:
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
- Advanced Parking Assist Package
- Includes front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a 360-degree parking camera.
- Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
- Senses objects in front of you and provides warnings about potential collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class Coupe
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles