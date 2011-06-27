  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 Features & Specs

Overview
$100,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$100,250
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$100,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$100,250
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$100,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$100,250
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
610 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$100,250
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
$100,250
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$100,250
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$100,250
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room52.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room42.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
$100,250
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
$100,250
Front track58.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach36.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
$100,250
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Grey, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$100,250
265/60R 110 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$100,250
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$100,250
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
