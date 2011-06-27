Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
4th E - the Best
Our 4th E-class (04, 10,14). Held out for the V-6 and it's worth the extra cost: smooth, great sound, awesome power, unbelievably responsive for a turbo yet fairly economical. Returned nearly 30 mpg on a recent trip and the engine is still learning to work with itself - breaking-in and loosening-up. The car reeks class and comfort. Like all E's, it feels like it's been carved out of a single block of metal. Infotainment takes a little getting used to, but the logic makes sense once you learn it.
MB no!
After owning eight (yes, 8) Mercedes Benz vehicles I am incredibly unhappy and will never go back to this brand. From day one, after taking delivery to today 2 /12 years later, the navigation traffic overlay has not worked consistently. The Command system itself is terrible... slow sluggish and unreliable. The Apps for remote start, unlocking, etc. have never worked. The car is beautiful, comfortable and great to drive but when you pay $60K for a car you expect to have everything work well. So much for MB billing this as the most "technologically advanced car on the road. The dealer has done everything they can and says, "the problem is between MBUSA and AT&T or Sirius." The most aggravating thing is that, after multiple calls to MBUSA you can't get to anyone who will help. Customer service reps are of no help. I have asked twice for a CS manager to call me, no one calls back. Thirty-four years and 8 vehicles gets you this kind of poor product and bad customer service. Meanwhile, the technology in a Toyota or a Subaru performs beautifully. Disgusting.
You don’t really need the V6 version at all!
I’m a Mercedes guy and I normally drive the AMG versions because of the power. Got this E300 sport package with premium 2 to replace my wife’s car. At first, I was reluctant because it only had a 4 cylinder engine, which was ironic for a 60K luxury car. I researched the reviews online but they were not helpful, because they focused more on the advance tech features rather than the engine performance. I test drove it and boy oh boy, I was very impressed with the engine. It does not whine at all like most 4 bangers and because of the 9 speed gtronic transmission this car switches through the gears very effortlessly! The engine sounds better than the previous models V6s. The ride quality and handling is comparable to my S Class which is very impressive. The standard multi color ambient interior lighting is so cool specially driving at night. Sooo!!! Happy!!!
E 3Hundred
I own an 11 E350 & it’s in the shop so the e300 is a loaner. My car has 119k miles on it. I love the look of my car, it’s black on black and always get compliments. This 18 though has been everything I wished mine was. I love the power delivery, it’s very smooth, the seats are very comfortable and the car is quiet on the inside. You’ll easily be driving 80 mph and not realize it. The car also has a sporty feel to it, it handles well and has a good ride to it. Ive been contemplating an 18 S560 but this might do.
NICE LOOKING CAR MADE WITH CHINESE QUALITY PARTS!
I purchased a new E-320, fully loaded. Hand washed from day one to this day. Driven only 14 miles/day! It has only 40k miles. I babied this vehicle and it is in mint condition.looks like a museum piece! At around 30k miles the leather seat's seams came apart! (???) Note that i have the massage package so you would expect a top quality leather used by a high end vehicle right? ** wrong **. Dealer "did me a favor" and replaced it. Later I found out that MB * knew * about the upholstery's low quality they used. Now, at 40k miles the leather top, left side of the driver seat is peeling off!! Went to the dealer - horrible dealer btw - (MB of Nanuet RT304 Nanuet, NY) and the service manager, was quick to say oh! Wear and tear... Not covered, sorry. Are you kidding me??? 40k miles? I weight 180 pounds, tall and slim. My neighbor has a BMW with over 80k miles, he weights probably 350 pounds and the seat look like new! Do yourself a favor MB has the reputation but the quality parts they use - at least the leather - is horrible. Never ever again!! And also stay away form that horrible dealer. I plan to put a sign in my vehicle and drive around with a picture of the peeling leather and the name of the dealer who refuses to take care of it. That, based on the mint condition of the vehicle most likely will raise eyebrows. Shame on you Mercedes Benz!
