Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

4th E - the Best Vic , 02/04/2018 E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Our 4th E-class (04, 10,14). Held out for the V-6 and it's worth the extra cost: smooth, great sound, awesome power, unbelievably responsive for a turbo yet fairly economical. Returned nearly 30 mpg on a recent trip and the engine is still learning to work with itself - breaking-in and loosening-up. The car reeks class and comfort. Like all E's, it feels like it's been carved out of a single block of metal. Infotainment takes a little getting used to, but the logic makes sense once you learn it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MB no! BBoy , 11/02/2018 E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 32 of 37 people found this review helpful After owning eight (yes, 8) Mercedes Benz vehicles I am incredibly unhappy and will never go back to this brand. From day one, after taking delivery to today 2 /12 years later, the navigation traffic overlay has not worked consistently. The Command system itself is terrible... slow sluggish and unreliable. The Apps for remote start, unlocking, etc. have never worked. The car is beautiful, comfortable and great to drive but when you pay $60K for a car you expect to have everything work well. So much for MB billing this as the most "technologically advanced car on the road. The dealer has done everything they can and says, "the problem is between MBUSA and AT&T or Sirius." The most aggravating thing is that, after multiple calls to MBUSA you can't get to anyone who will help. Customer service reps are of no help. I have asked twice for a CS manager to call me, no one calls back. Thirty-four years and 8 vehicles gets you this kind of poor product and bad customer service. Meanwhile, the technology in a Toyota or a Subaru performs beautifully. Disgusting. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You don’t really need the V6 version at all! Vince G , 12/24/2017 E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 15 of 22 people found this review helpful I’m a Mercedes guy and I normally drive the AMG versions because of the power. Got this E300 sport package with premium 2 to replace my wife’s car. At first, I was reluctant because it only had a 4 cylinder engine, which was ironic for a 60K luxury car. I researched the reviews online but they were not helpful, because they focused more on the advance tech features rather than the engine performance. I test drove it and boy oh boy, I was very impressed with the engine. It does not whine at all like most 4 bangers and because of the 9 speed gtronic transmission this car switches through the gears very effortlessly! The engine sounds better than the previous models V6s. The ride quality and handling is comparable to my S Class which is very impressive. The standard multi color ambient interior lighting is so cool specially driving at night. Sooo!!! Happy!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E 3Hundred Rick Frazier , 06/24/2018 E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 5 of 8 people found this review helpful I own an 11 E350 & it’s in the shop so the e300 is a loaner. My car has 119k miles on it. I love the look of my car, it’s black on black and always get compliments. This 18 though has been everything I wished mine was. I love the power delivery, it’s very smooth, the seats are very comfortable and the car is quiet on the inside. You’ll easily be driving 80 mph and not realize it. The car also has a sporty feel to it, it handles well and has a good ride to it. Ive been contemplating an 18 S560 but this might do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse