Estimated values
1994 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$816
|$1,614
|$2,049
|Clean
|$727
|$1,442
|$1,830
|Average
|$548
|$1,096
|$1,392
|Rough
|$369
|$751
|$954
Estimated values
1994 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$687
|$1,503
|$1,947
|Clean
|$612
|$1,342
|$1,739
|Average
|$461
|$1,021
|$1,323
|Rough
|$311
|$699
|$907
Estimated values
1994 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$805
|$1,667
|$2,138
|Clean
|$717
|$1,489
|$1,909
|Average
|$540
|$1,132
|$1,452
|Rough
|$364
|$776
|$995