Estimated values
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,979
|$4,999
|$6,113
|Clean
|$2,643
|$4,445
|$5,433
|Average
|$1,971
|$3,337
|$4,072
|Rough
|$1,298
|$2,228
|$2,712
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,098
|$6,420
|$8,239
|Clean
|$2,748
|$5,708
|$7,323
|Average
|$2,049
|$4,285
|$5,489
|Rough
|$1,350
|$2,861
|$3,655
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,716
|$6,036
|$7,317
|Clean
|$3,296
|$5,366
|$6,503
|Average
|$2,458
|$4,028
|$4,874
|Rough
|$1,619
|$2,690
|$3,246