Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML430 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$2,018
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,169
|$1,838
|$2,180
|Average
|$941
|$1,480
|$1,771
|Rough
|$713
|$1,122
|$1,361
1999 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 4dr SUV AWD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$1,645
|$1,924
|Clean
|$988
|$1,499
|$1,759
|Average
|$795
|$1,207
|$1,429
|Rough
|$602
|$914
|$1,099