Estimated values
1999 Mazda Protege ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,467
|$1,806
|Clean
|$735
|$1,298
|$1,599
|Average
|$540
|$960
|$1,186
|Rough
|$344
|$621
|$772
1999 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$852
|$1,438
|$1,752
|Clean
|$752
|$1,272
|$1,551
|Average
|$552
|$940
|$1,150
|Rough
|$352
|$609
|$749
1999 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$764
|$1,407
|$1,752
|Clean
|$674
|$1,245
|$1,551
|Average
|$495
|$920
|$1,150
|Rough
|$315
|$596
|$749