Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG211920
Total Seating554
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/24 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/548.6 mi.337.6/506.4 mi.295.8/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG211920
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm268 hp @ 6000 rpm268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.36.2 ft.35.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesno
2 rear headrestsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Rear integrated headrestsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesno
Sport Styling Packageyesyesno
Premium 2 Packageyesyesyes
Wheel Packageyesyesno
Accessory Styling Packageyesyesno
Premium 1 Packageyesyesyes
Distronic Plus Packagenonoyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Packagenonoyes
Appearance Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
8 total speakersyesyesyes
diversity antennayesnono
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
video monitoryesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesno
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
first aid kityesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consolenonoyes
power rear seat easy entrynonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyesyesno
Split Folding Rear Seatsyesyesno
Burl Walnut Wood Trimyesyesno
Leather Seatsyesyesyes
Black Ash Wood Trimyesyesno
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesno
Drive Dynamic Multicontour Driver Seat w/Massageyesyesno
PARKTRONIC w/Parking Guidanceyesyesno
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Night View Assist Plusyesyesno
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddlesnonoyes
Premium Leather Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.54.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.35.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.48.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Metallic Paintyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyesyesyes
Panorama Sunroofyesyesno
Rear Deck Spoileryesyesno
18" 5-Spoke Wheelnoyesno
Diamond White Metallic Paintnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.no
Curb weight3825 lbs.3979 lbs.3683 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.0.28 cd.
Length191.7 in.191.7 in.185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.no
Ground clearance4.1 in.no3.0 in.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.55.0 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.113.1 in.108.7 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.70.3 in.
Rear track63.0 in.63.0 in.60.8 in.
Gross weightnono4663 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leatherette
  • Almond/Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Black, leatherette
  • Almond/Black, leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leatherette
  • Almond/Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Black, leatherette
  • Almond/Black, leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond Beige, premium leather
  • Almond Beige, leather
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
245/45R17 99H tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
245/45R17 tiresnoyesno
255/40R17 94H tiresnonoyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,600
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
